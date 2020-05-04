Drukke periode breekt aan voor Schotense stoffenwinkel: “Onze zelfgemaakte mondmaskers zijn heel populair” emz

04 mei 2020

17u04 0 Schoten Het was aanschuiven geblazen aan de Schotense stoffenwinkel Stoffe & Koffe in de Paalstraat maandagmiddag. Klanten kwamen bij de heropening vooral langs voor stof en elastieken om zelf mondmaskers te maken. De zaakvoerders van de stoffenwinkel hebben niet stilgezeten de voorbije periode. “We hebben ongeveer 500 mondmaskers gemaakt om te verkopen”, zegt Els Saey.

Omdat vele burgers zelf stoffen mondmaskers willen vervaardigen in afwachting van de mondmaskers van de federale overheid, mochten stoffenwinkels uitzonderlijk op maandag al openen. Dat bracht ook bij Stoffe & Koffe een drukte met zich mee. Dat was wel deels te wijten aan de coronamaatregelen waaraan de kleine handelszaak zich aan moest houden. Zo mochten er slechts twee klanten tegelijk binnen. Iedere klant moest een mondmasker dragen. Voor wie er geen bij zich had, mocht er tijdens het winkelen eentje gebruiken van Stoffe & Koffe.

Tien euro

Gedurende de tijdelijke sluiting van de winkel konden klanten nog wel terecht op de webshop. Zeker toen bleek dat het mondmasker een belangrijke rol zou spelen bij de versoepeling van de coronamaatregelen, kreeg Stoffe & Koffe het erg druk met online bestellingen. Maar ook de dochter van Els deed haar duit in het zakje. Als influencer met 75.000 volgers op Instagram maakte ‘Silke Blogs’ reclame voor de mondmaskers van de stoffenwinkel. “De zelfgemaakte mondmaskers zijn heel populair. We verkopen die voor tien euro. Momenteel zijn we volop bezig om er extra te maken” vertelt Els.

Stoffe & Koffe is momenteel open van dinsdag tot zaterdag tussen 10 en 14 uur. Mondmaskers bestellen kan online via de webshop van de stoffenwinkel op www.stoffe-koffe.be.