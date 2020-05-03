Ouders wijden Instagrampagina aan het leven van Julie Van Espen: “Laat haar positivisme jullie inspireren” Annelin Marien

03 mei 2020

Op 4 mei is het exact één jaar geleden dat de toen 23-jarige Julie Van Espen in Merksem vermoord werd door Steve Bakelmans. Haar ouders maakten op haar verjaardag, 27 februari, een Instagrampagina @julie.vanespenslife aan om Julie's leven te herdenken.

Julie was een immer vrolijke en positieve jongedame, dat zie je aan de mooie foto’s en filmpjes op de Instagrampagina @julie.vanespenslife. De pagina wordt beheerd door vrienden en familie, en is volledig gewijd aan Julie en haar manier van leven en denken. “We willen de geweldige energie waarmee Julie door het leven huppelde, haar intense liefde voor de natuur en haar verhaal delen met de buitenwereld”, schrijft de familie. “Julie haar positivisme heeft een blijvend effect op iedereen die het geluk heeft gehad haar te mogen ontmoeten, en die boodschap willen we graag blijven delen. Laat haar enthousiasme en positivisme jullie inspireren.”