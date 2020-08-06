‘Wil jij mijn bubbelvriendje zijn?’ of ‘Vrijgezel’: Jedidja (30) bedenkt mondmaskers met ludieke boodschap Lieke D'hondt

13u10 5 Oudenaarde Of je het nu leuk vindt of niet, mondmaskers zijn blijvers. Tenminste voor een hele tijd. “En omdat de mondmaskerplicht niet leuk is, kunnen we het misschien iets fijner maken door er eentje te dragen met een ludieke boodschap”, vindt Jedidja Tack (30) uit Oudenaarde. Met ‘Mondgrapjes’ lanceert ze een reeks ludieke mondmaskers. “De opbrengst schenk ik aan een goed doel.”

“Mondneusmaskers zitten niet altijd gemakkelijk, je lippenstift kan uitlopen, of je kan het er zelfs benauwd door krijgen”, vertelt Jedidja. Als dochter van een verpleegkundige besloot de dertigjarige Oudenaardiste om de mondmaskerplicht toch iets leuker te maken. “Een mondmasker dragen doe je niet voor het plezier, maar wel voor je medemens”, vertelt Jedidja. “Sinds 23 juli is de mondmaskerplicht in ons land uitgebreid, maar enkele landgenoten hebben moeite om zich aan deze strenge maatregelen te houden. Mondmaskers snoeren ons letterlijk de mond. Waarom buigen we dit beklemmend gevoel niet om naar iets bevrijdends?”

Zo ontstond de idee om het mondkapje te gebruiken als een extra communicatiekanaal. “Dankzij mondmaskers met een duidelijke boodschap kunnen we nu dagelijks onze emoties en gedachten op een ludieke, luchtige, serieuze of eigenzinnige wijze uiten en delen met onze medemensen”, klinkt het enthousiast. Om haar idee in de praktijk om te zetten, ging Jedidja op zoek naar een betrouwbare producent van mondmaskers. Via een artikel van HLN kwam ze terecht bij Arttra-Design. Zo ontstond al snel het concept ‘Mondgrapjes’.

Tinder

Zelf verdient Jedidja niets aan het initiatief, want de opbrengst gaat integraal naar een goed doel. “Per verkocht mondmasker gaat 5 euro naar een goed doel. De klanten mogen bovendien mee bepalen welke organisatie een gift zal ontvangen. In de webshop van Mondgrapjes kunnen klanten ook zelf een mondmasker ontwerpen. “In de webshop is het aanbod beperkt, maar dagelijks laten we nieuwe ontwerpen los op de Instagram- of Facebookpagina van Mondgrapjes. Mensen kunnen die ideeën meenemen naar de website en zelf een mondmasker ontwerpen”, legt Jedidja uit. “Voor mijn eerste ontwerp heb ik mij laten inspireren door de populaire online datingapp Tinder. In België telt die applicatie ruim 300.000 gebruikers. Mensen zijn bereid om hun gegevens vrij te geven op dit platform om iemand te leren kennen. Waar is de tijd dat we nog traditioneel iemand leerden kennen op straat. Zo kwam ik op het idee om ‘#statusmaskers’ te maken en sindsdien wandel ik rond met een mondmasker waarop ‘Vrijgezel’ staat te lezen.”

Een mondmasker van Mondgrapjes kost 11,95 euro en vanaf een bestelling ter waarde van 30 euro krijg je de verzending gratis. Bestellen kan via https://bit.ly/mondgrapjes.



