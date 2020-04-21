Wat doen bodypainters in ‘loco down’? Ze veranderen in superhelden om de helden van de coronacrisis te eren Bart Boterman

21 april 2020

14u30 2 Oostende Wat gebeurt er als bodypainters in - hoe ze deze quarantaine zelf noemen - ‘loco down’ moeten? Dan toveren ze zichzelf om in een superheld, als ode aan de helden van de coronacrisis.

Negen Belgische bodypaint-artiesten sloegen de handen in elkaar en maakten een opvallende videomontage, die ze dinsdag lanceerden op Instagram. Vanuit ieders woonkamer geven de negen vrouwen hun verfborstel door aan elkaar en veranderen ze in een superheld, of soms in een ‘lieve’ schurk. Toegegeven, het resultaat mag er zijn!

Bekijk de video met respectievelijk Sarie Verheughe (Oostende), Sandy Willems Rosette (Schilde), Karoline T’Kindt (Schoonaarde), Niki Van Cauwenbergh (Puurs), Ellen Devos (Gent), Inge Gryseels (Zandhoven), Leni Peelman (Hamme), Veerle Nuytkens (Leest) en Sara Desanghere (Oostende) hieronder.