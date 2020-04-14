Technopolis en TAGMAG dagen jongeren uit

Technopolis in Mechelen gaat een samenwerking aan met TAGMAG, een online nieuwsplatform dat razend populair is bij jongeren van 16 tot 24 jaar. De komende weken aanvaarden populaire TAGMAG-insiders een reeks wetenschappelijk geïnspireerde challenges en sporen ze via alle TAGMAG-kanalen hun jonge volgers aan om hetzelfde te doen. Vandaag dinsdag nam Jamie-Lee Six de eerste uitdaging aan: doorprik een ballon met een satéstok zonder deze te laten springen. “Door samen te werken met TAGMAG en in te spelen op de hype van challenges, tonen we aan dat Technopolis op één niveau staat met de huidige digitale leefwereld van jongeren”, aldus Ester Blockx, Marketing & Sales Director van Technopolis.