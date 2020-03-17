Lokale tips om actief te blijven tijdens de coronacrisis: online dansles, leren rekenen in de tuin en sporten via Facebook Live Yannick De Spiegeleir

17 maart 2020

18u31 0 Lokeren Evenementen zijn afgelast, het verenigingsleven ligt noodgedwongen stil en de overheid adviseert ons om “in ons kot te blijven”. Verveling loert om de hoek, maar wij geven je vijf lokale en creatieve tips om actief te blijven.

Dansen: D.I.O.P. post elke dag een nieuwe video

Door de coronacrisis zijn alle fysieke lessen bij dansschool D.I.O.P opgeschort, maar dat belet hen niet om hun dansplezier te behouden. “We posten elke dag een ‘open level’ dansles op ons YouTube-kanaal’”, zegt Bjorn De Vilder. “Ook in deze tijden is het belangrijk om positief te blijven. Op deze manier willen wij ons steentje bijdragen.”

Onderwijs: Leren rekenen in de tuin

Scholen openen voorlopig enkel nog de deuren voor ouders die écht geen opvang kunnen voorzien voor de kinderen. Heel wat ouders springen echter creatief om met de tijd met hun kroost. Zo leert papa Dimitri Van Damme zijn dochtertje rekenen op een krijtbord in de tuin. Het Lokerse bedrijf WeZooZ Academy stelt tijdens de coronacrisis haar online lesvideo’s gratis ter beschikking.

Opvoeden: Jeugddienst lanceert campagne #Lokerengaatviraal

De stedelijke dienst Sport, Jeugd en Samenleving willen een positief antwoord brengen op de vele vragen en onzekerheden die het coronavirus met zich meebrengt. We zagen reeds de voorbije dagen dat er online al heel wat mooie initiatieven ontstonden. Daar willen we als stad ook een rol in spelen”, klinkt het. Onder de noemer #Lokerengaatviraal gaan ze elke dag een tip geven om kinderen, ouders, opvoeders te helpen om deze periode door te komen.

Sporten: Lore biedt online groepslessen aan

Lore Wostyn geeft normaal groepslessen in fitnesscentra. Nu die gesloten zijn, besloot ze om online lessen aan te bieden via Facebook Live. Mits een kleine bijdrage kan je zo blijven bewegen. “Ik bied vier lessen per week aan”, zegt Lore. Wie het aanbod wil proberen, kan Lore toevoegen via Facebook of Instagram of een mailtje sturen naar lorewostyn@gmail.com.

Wandelen of fietsen: verken een lokaal natuurgebied

In de regio rond Durme, Moervaart en Schelde beheert vzw Durme 470 hectare natuurgebied, verdeeld over 11 reservaten en enkele relicten. Dat is meer dan 900 voetbalvelden vooral soortenrijke graslanden, bossen, moerasgebieden of prachtige knotwilgenrijen. Via hun website vind je een handig overzicht waar je kan gaan wandelen. Let wel op: wandelen of fietsen in groep is niet langer toegelaten.

Neem dan ook deze richtlijnen in acht, die vzw Durme deelde via haar Facebookpagina:

🍀 Mensen gaan best alleen wandelen of enkel in gezinsverband en ze moeten wandelingen met ouderen of anderen uit de risicogroepen vermijden.

🍀 Daarnaast houden mensen best minimaal twee meter afstand van anderen die niet tot het gezin behoren.

🍀 Ze keren beter terug naar huis als het in het bos of natuurgebied in kwestie té druk is.

🍀 Speeltuinen en speelbossen zijn in principe gesloten. Desalniettemin is het niet de bedoeling dat kinderen er met kinderen van andere gezinnen op spelen.

🍀 Tot slot gelden de normale regels: op de paden blijven, en geen natuurgebieden of bossen betreden die niet publiek toegankelijk zijn.