IN BEELD. Oldtimers veroveren Knokke tijdens eerste dag Zoute Grand Prix Mathias Mariën

10 oktober 2019

17u59 5 Knokke-Heist In Knokke-Heist is de tiende editie van de Zoute Grand Prix officieel van start gegaan. Op de Zeedijk, in het bijzonder in de omgeving van het Albertplein, konden liefhebbers meteen tientallen oldtimers spotten.

De rally startte met de zogeheten keuring van de deelnemende wagens. Het ‘zwaartepunt’ van de vierdaagse ligt traditioneel in het weekend met de rally en voorstelling van unieke wagens in de Zoute Golf. Vrijdagavond is er zoals gebruikelijk de veiling.