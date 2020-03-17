Julie en Jacques Vermeire maken samen hilarische TikTok-video EDLL

Ook Jacques en Julie Vermeire blijven samen thuis in Keerbergen. Dochter Julie maakt er gretig gebruik van om samen met haar papa een TikTok-dansje te maken. “Nu we samen thuis zijn, heeft Julie me weer zover gekregen om een TikTok te maken ”, zegt Jacques Vermeire op zijn Instagram-account. Al lijkt papa Vermeire er ook wel plezier aan te beleven. Bekijk de video hieronder!