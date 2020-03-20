E-fitcenter Body in Balance lanceert online workouts tijdens coronacrisis Laurie Bailliu

20 maart 2020

15u06 0 Ieper Het e-fitcenter Body in Balance in Ieper en Wervik hebben de deuren moeten sluiten door het coronavirus. Toch willen de E-fit -en afslankcentra hun klanten aan het bewegen brengen. Elke dag trakteren ze hun klanten op een online workout.

De medewerkers van Body in Balance met Emely Goethals en Nino Lamote in Ieper en Ilse Yde en Alex Vanmaelsaeke in Wervik blijven niet bij de pakken zitten. De nieuwe maatregelen tegen de bestrijding van het coronavirus zorgden ervoor dat de beide filialen de deuren moesten sluiten.

“Een 100-tal klanten in zowel Wervik als Ieper kunnen momenteel niet meer bij ons terecht. Het is ook onduidelijk hoelang we moeten sluiten”, zeggen Ilse en Emely. “Onze huidige klanten wilden we blijven ‘service’ aanbieden, maar vanzelfsprekend is dat natuurlijk niet. We willen dat onze klanten blijven bewegen en dat het sporten niet plotseling zou wegvallen. Online workouts aanbieden, leek ons een leuk idee. Onze klanten hebben ook een goede band met ons en wij ook met hen. Via een online platform moedigen we elkaar aan. We proberen die band nu levendig te houden door ons online platform te gebruiken. Het zijn geen hoogstaande, professionele filmpjes, maar dat is een bewuste keuze. Onze klanten zijn ons op een bepaalde manier gewoon en dat willen we graag zo houden. We willen dat ze zich blijven goed voelen in onze community”, zeggen de dames.

De online workouts kunnen de Body in Balance klanten zeker smaken. “Laat jullie niet kennen door deze tegenslag, dat doen wij ook niet! Gezond eten en veel bewegen is nu meer dan ooit de boodschap!”, klinkt het bemoedigend bij Ilse en Emely. Hieronder vind je alvast één van de online workouts.