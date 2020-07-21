Instagrampagina bundelt herkenbare coronaverhalen van communicatiestudenten Emily Nees

21 juli 2020

15u56 1 Hasselt Het Instagramaccount Corona_kroniek staat vol korte anekdotes en eerlijke verhalen die tweedejaarsstudenten communicatiemanagement aan Hogeschool PXL hebben neergepend. Allemaal draaien ze rond de coronacrisis. “De studenten moesten de periode zonder elkaar doorbrengen. Door de verhalen hoopte ik hen toch weer te verbinden”, klinkt het.

De coronacrisis daagt menig mens uit om creatief om te zijn, zo ook Joke Timmermans. Zij doceert Nederlands en copywriting aan Hogeschool PXL. “Aangezien de lessen online plaatsvonden, was ik genoodzaakt om een aantal opdrachten te veranderen”, vertelt ze. “Normaal gezien houdt copywriting vooral commercieel schrijven in, maar dit leek mij het uitgelezen moment om de studenten iets persoonlijks te laten schrijven, een stukje uit hun eigen leefwereld.”

Het gaat dan specifiek om coronagerelateerde teksten. “Plots kwamen we terecht in hele rare omstandigheden. De studenten moesten blokken op hun eigen kot of kamer en zagen elkaar niet meer. Schrijven is iets wat verbindend werkt. Door de opdracht wilde ik ervoor zorgen dat ze hun ervaringen met elkaar konden delen.”

De 59 verhalen die uit de bus kwamen, staan nu te pronken op het Instagramprofiel Corona_kroniek. “Het gaat dan om kleinere, maar ook grote dingen. Zo omschrijft iemand hoe die elke zondagavond rond te keukentafel zit met de familie om een kaartenspel te spelen. Een ander persoon vertelt hoe de band met zijn vader sterker is geworden en dat kan je ook echt voelen wanneer je de tekst leest.”

(Lees verder onder de post)

Gevoelens uiten

“Maar er zijn ook aangrijpendere verhalen, zoals een student die tijdens de quarantaine een grootouder heeft verloren. Anderen gaven dan weer aan dat eenzaamheid de kop op stak. Studenten durfden het echt aan om hun gevoelens te uiten en dat heeft me geraakt. Er zijn hele mooie resultaten uit voortgevloeid en dat heeft me aangenaam verrast. Ze hebben dan ook allemaal hoge cijfers gekregen voor de taak.”

Wie benieuwd is naar alle verhalen, kan een kijkje nemen op de Instagrampagina van Corona_kroniek.