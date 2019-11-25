Instagramhype Taboob exposeert binnenkort ook op C-mine Lien Vande Kerkhof

14u40 0 Genk Na een expositie in de gerenommeerde kunstgalerij in Antwerpen trekt Taboob naar C-mine. Het fotoproject van fotograaf Noortje Palmers maakte afgelopen zomer furore in de media. Samen met grafisch vormgever Jasper Declercq testte de Genkse hoe ver de censuur op vrouwenborsten reikt bij Instagram.

Het Instagramaccount Taboob, met creatief bewerkte vrouwenborsten, ging op 1 juli online en haalde na 24 uur al 12.000 volgers. Na 48 uur verdubbelde dat aantal. Maar de pret duurde niet lang: Instagram haalde het account na twee dagen offline. “Toen we via een omweg een tweede account aanmaakten, werden ook onze persoonlijke profielen geblokkeerd”, vertelt Noortje. “We wilden uitzoeken hoe ver we moeten gaan alvorens het logaritme van Instagram een vrouwenborst herkent. Wat gebeurt er bijvoorbeeld als we borsten vervormen, vierkant maken of pakweg met discobolletjes bedekken. We concludeerden dat de grens erg willekeurig was. Achter welk beeld wel of niet werd weggehaald, zat niet bepaald een logica. We wilden die oneerlijke redenering van Instagram aan de kaak stellen. Een beetje Instagram pesten, zeg maar.”

Think-Pink

Taboob werd om onduidelijke redenen in juli toch terug vrijgegeven. Het volgersaantal liep op tot bijna 50.000. In september kregen de 75 Instagramborsten een offline vervolg in de Ingrid Deuss Gallery in Borgerhout. Alle foto’s werden geëxposeerd in de galerij en waren te koop in een exclusieve oplage ten voordele van Think-Pink, de organisatie in strijd tegen borstkanker. Niet veel later werd het account opnieuw offline gehaald. Maar Noortje en Jasper legden zich niet neer bij wat ze zelf ‘censuur’ noemen en startten een tweede account dat voorlopig nog niet in opspraak kwam, en opnieuw 10.000 volgers bij elkaar sprokkelde.

Het creatieve duo zamelde intussen al 4.500 euro in voor het goede doel. “Maar we willen meer", zegt Noortje, die naar de webshop www.taboobshop.be verwijst. “Vanaf 5 december zijn de foto’s ook te bewonderen in mijn geboortestad Genk. Allen daarheen!"