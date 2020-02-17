Anoniem Instagram-account maakt gedichten over Genk: “Genk is pure poëzie en dat wil ik aantonen” Emily Nees

17 februari 2020

18u33 0 Genk In Genk is een nieuwe stadsdichter herrezen. De anonieme Instagram-pagina genaamd ‘G.Enck’ post enkel en alleen gedichten die met de stad te maken hebben. Ondertussen heeft ‘G.Enck’ al meer dan vierhonderd volgers op de teller.

“Ik woon, werk en leef in Genk. Daardoor is er een constante stroom aan inspiratie. Een wandeling naar de bakker levert soms al genoeg stof op voor een stuk”, vertelt de persoon die ‘G.Enck’ beheert. Die Instagram-pagina ging op Gedichtendag van start. Reden: “Genk is pure poëzie en dat wil ik aantonen.”

Genk vormt sinds jaar en dag een muze voor de dichter. “Wat de stad uniek maakt, is bijvoorbeeld de citétaal. De laatste dagen is er veel gedoe rond geweest, maar ik ben er vies trots op. Ook de geschiedenis die Genk meedraagt, heeft de stad gevormd. Het is een plek die beschikt over een heel divers publiek. Die mensen hoop ik samen te brengen door mijn werk.” De teksten van ‘G.Enck’ draaien dan ook rond herkenbare taferelen voor Genkenaars. Denk daarbij aan typische woorden, uitdrukkingen, plaatsen en bekende koppen.

Burgemeester als volger

Ondertussen wist het account al meer dan vierhonderd volgers te strikken op twee weken tijd. “In het begin vroeg ik me af hoe ik mijn gedichten aan de man kon brengen. Maar het is gewoon vanzelf gegaan. Dat het zo snel zou lopen, was een totale verrassing.” In die fanbase zit één opvallend figuur. Zo volgt burgemeester Wim Dries (CD&V) de pagina. “Het voelde als een soort van schouderklopje toen ik zag dat hij mij volgde. Het is een leuke extra”, bekent de persoon.

Of het gezicht achter de pagina binnenkort uit de anonimiteit zal treden? “Al heel wat mensen hebben mij daarover aan de tand gevoeld. Maar voorlopig vind ik het geruststellend dat het een geheim is. Zo ontstaat er een soort van Banksy-effect. Ik denk dan ook dat mijn identiteit een drempel kan vormen voor sommigen of vooroordelen kan creëren, waardoor ze zichzelf de kans ontnemen om mijn werk te leren kennen. Bovendien is wie ik ben ondergeschikt aan wat ik doe.”