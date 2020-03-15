Turners Gymclub Klim Op krijgen dagelijkse ‘challenge’ om in beweging te blijven Koen Moreau

15 maart 2020

15u34 22 Erpe-Mere Het AGD-groepje van turnclub Klim Op uit Erpe-Mere krijgt omwille van de coronatijd aangepaste thuistrainingen.

“Trainsters. Dagmar, Erika en onze hulptrainsters. bedachten een ‘challenger’ omdat iedereen verstandig moet omgaan met elkaar, maar we toch in beweging moeten blijven”, vertelt Wendy Hebbelynckx. Elke dag krijgen de leden een andere ‘challenge’ voorgeschoteld waarvan ze het geslaagde resultaat kunnen fotograferen/filmen en bezorgen. Bekijk en volg de uitdagingen via de Facebookpagina ‘AGD Klimop Erpe-Mere’. Wij hebben alvast begrepen waarom toiletpapier plots zo populair was.