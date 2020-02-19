Mark Zuckerberg opnieuw gespot in Brussel: Topman Facebook ging op café JCV

19 februari 2020

09u59 2 Brussel Facebookbaas Mark Zuckerberg heeft bij zijn bezoek aan Brussel niet nagelaten om de plaatselijke horeca te steunen. Na een etentje op zondag in de Taverne du Passage in de Koninginnegalerij ging hij maandag iets drinken in café À la Mort Subite.

Zuckerberg werd er gespot door enkele opmerkzame klanten. Die posten hun ontmoeting uiteraard op Instagram, waarvan Zuckerberg naast Facebook en WhatsApp ook eigenaar is. Het is niet duidelijk of Zuckerberg ook genoten heeft van het aanbod speciaalbieren in het café. Het opperhoofd van Facebook was in Brussel voor een bezoek aan de Europese Commissie. In enkele gesloten zittingen ging het over internetregulering en over democratie en fundamentele rechten. Goed mogelijk dat Zuckerberg daarna een opkikker nodig had.

Zondag werd Zuckerberg ook al gezien in restaurant Taverne du Passage in de Koninginnegalerij. Daar deed hij zich te goed aan garnaalkroketten en waterzooi en ging hij op de foto met het personeel.