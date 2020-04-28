‘Speedpainter’ bekend van Belgium’s Got Talent veilt online schilderijen in strijd tegen corona emz

28 april 2020

14u12 0 Brasschaat De ‘speedpainter’ Montana Engels uit Brasschaat heeft zichzelf geëngageerd om vanaf deze week twee op erg korte tijd geschilderde werken iedere zaterdag per opbod te verkopen. De opbrengst daarvan gaat integraal naar het ‘Fonds voor Solidaire Zorg’ van de Koning Boudewijnstichting. “Het dagelijks applaus is een mooi gebaar, maar ik wil ook op een creatieve manier mijn steentje bijdragen”, vertelt Engels.

In 2016 verwierf Engels faam met haar deelname aan de VTM-talentshow ‘Belgium’s Got Talent’. Daar schilderde ze in enkele minuten een portret van Michael Jackson. De ‘speedpainter’ bereikte al snel een breed publiek. Zo maakte ze live werken voor de familie Hazard en de prins van België. Daarnaast schildert ze voor wereldberoemde merken als Playstation en Disney.

Veiling

Normaal gezien zou ze dit jaar iedere dag een monumentaal kunstwerk maken voor Tomorrowland. Dat evenement werd echter afgelast. Omdat Engels ook in haar ‘kot’ moet blijven, gaat ze online met haar kunstwerken. Op haar Instagramkanaal entertaint ze haar volgers met ‘making-of’-video’s. Die kunnen kiezen welke persoon ze moet afbeelden.

Sinds deze week zal Engels iedere week twee schilderijen maken om per opbod te verkopen. Met de opbrengst daarvan wil ze de zorgsector een hart onder de riem steken. “Ik wil op mijn manier actie ondernemen”, getuigt ze. De schilderijen verschijnen op montanaengels.eu en op haar Instagram @montana_engels. Iedere zaterdag wordt de veiling om 20 uur live afgerond.