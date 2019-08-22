Voormalig mode-icoon Ann Demeulemeester ontwerpt nu servies Jan Aelberts

17u00 0 Antwerpen Ann Demeulemeester maakt een comeback. Niet in de mode, wel met servies en glazen. Dat schrijft The New York Times. Zes jaar geleden liet Demeulemeester de modewereld voor wat die was. Sinds 1985 had ze naam en faam in de fashion.

In 2013 verdween Demeulemeester volledig van het toneel als ontwerpster. Sébastien Meunier nam de fakkel over. Ze voelde zich naar eigen zeggen bevrijd. En ondanks het feit dat het modelabel nog altijd haar naam draagt, bezocht ze de laatste tijd geen fashion shows meer. Demeulemeester trok zich terug in Kessel. Daar ontstond het plan om niet langer kleding, maar servies, borden, bestek en glazen, te ontwerpen. In haar kelder installeerde ze een atelier en ze volgde lessen in Engeland en Frankrijk.

Op feestjes bij haar thuis, toonde ze voor het eerst haar creaties. “Ik hield ervan een nieuw bord op tafel te zetten. Kijk wat ik gemaakt heb!”, zegt Demeulemeester in The New York Times. In oktober brengt ze haar eerste collectie uit.