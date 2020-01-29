Stand-upcomedian Kamal Kharmach is papa geworden AMK

29 januari 2020

11u51 0 Antwerpen Met een schattige foto op Instagram kondigde de Antwerpse stand-upcomedian Kamal Kharmach zonet aan dat hij voor het eerst papa is geworden. Het is het eerste kindje voor Kharmach en zijn vrouw.

“Welkom lieve schat! Papa houdt nu al zielsveel van u”, schrijft de trotse papa bij een foto van zijn pasgeboren kindje, een meisje. Enkele minuten voordat het nieuwe jaar begon, kondigde de komiek nog op Eén aan dat hij een kindje zou krijgen, en vandaag is het zover. Het is het eerste kindje voor Kamal en zijn vrouw, die elkaar in 2017 het ja-woord gaven. De naam van het kindje is nog niet bekend.