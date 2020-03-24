Op bezoek bij vrienden in quarantaine: Antwerpse hobbyfotograaf (30) lanceert Instagrampagina ‘closer.distance’ Jonathan Bernaerts

24 maart 2020

11u00 5 Antwerpen De coronacrisis hoeft niet alleen maar kommer en kwel te zijn. Een Antwerpse hobbyfotograaf trekt er dezer dagen - moederziel alleen, en mét respect voor de regels van social distancing - op uit om zijn vrienden in quarantaine te fotograferen. Zijn Instagrampagina 'closer.distance' scoorde op een paar dagen tijd al meer dan 800 volgers.

De strenge quarantainemaatregelen in de strijd tegen de verspreiding van het coronavirus brachten een 30-jarige Antwerpse hobbyfotograaf - hij wil zijn naam niet in de krant - op het idee om de Instagrampagina closer.distance te beginnen. Hij doorkruist nu al vijf dagen lang de stad, op zoek naar zijn vrienden die in quarantaine verblijven. Na een babbeltje (vanop veilige afstand) fotografeert hij hen en plaatst de foto’s, begeleid door een stukje tekst, op Instagram. De pagina closer.distance is een succes en lokte op een paar dagen tijd al meer dan 800 volgers.

“Ik wil aantonen dat je met elkaar emotioneel verbonden kan blijven, terwijl je fysieke afstand bewaart”, vertelt de oprichter van closer.distance. “Ik krijg echt veel leuke reacties. Blijkbaar bezorgt de pagina heel wat mensen - zowel de mensen bij wie ik langs ga, als de volgers van de pagina - een glimlach op het gezicht.”