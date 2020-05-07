Internationale campagne tegen alcoholmisbruik met Antwerpse DJ Licious: “Vanuit lockdown positieve initiatieven in daglicht plaatsen” Sander Bral

07 mei 2020

13u24 0 Antwerpen Een pijnlijk neveneffect van de lockdownmaatregelen in Europa is het stijgend drankverbruik van mensen in isolatie. Met een sensibiliseringscampagne die zaterdag over heel Europa wordt uitgezonden, brengt Responsible Party dat onder de aandacht. De Antwerpse kok Seppe Nobels en DJ Licious zetten zich mee achter het project. “We gaan de favoriete feelgoodsongs van de kijkers aan elkaar mixen.”

Al elf jaar lang organiseert de internationale beweging Responsible Party, dat nauw samenwerkt met het Europese Erasmus Student Network (ESN), sensibiliseringsacties rond veilig en verantwoord feesten. Met een festivalzomer die in heel het continent niet kan doorgaan, vallen ook die campagnes op die evenementen in het water. Responsible Party richt haar pijlen nu op een nieuw fenomeen dat specifiek in deze crisistijd opduikt: bingedrinken tijdens quarantaine.

Feelgoodsongs

“In Duitsland is de alcoholverkoop in supermarkten met een derde gestegen en in India moet de overheid zeventig percent belastingen heffen op alcohol om misbruik tegen te gaan”, zucht Antwerpenaar Wim ‘DJ Licious’ Clukers, gezicht van de campagne. “Ik ben al langer verbonden met Responsible Party, die ook in coronatijden positieve initiatieven in het daglicht plaatsen zoals de Italiaan die een marathon liep op zijn balkon of de Portugese priester die deejay-tips deelt. Vanuit België houden we zaterdag een livestream waarin ik de favoriete feelgoodsongs van de kijkers in een dj-set zal stoppen.

Cocktail?

Voor het muzikaal luik zal kok Seppe Nobels van het bekende Antwerpse restaurant Graanmarkt 13 demonstreren hoe je een gezond lekker gerecht kan maken. Er wordt ook een cocktail gemaakt door een professionele cocktailmixer. “Of het ironisch is dat we een cocktail gaan drinken tijdens een alcoholcampagne? Ik vind van niet”, benadrukt DJ Licious. “Verantwoord feesten wil niet zeggen dat je helemaal niets mag drinken. Wat Responsible Party vooral probeert te doen met deze livestream is mensen uit hun isolement trekken. Samen één cocktail drinken? Dat moet perfect kunnen.”

Festivalzomer

Voor DJ Licious valt heel de festivalzomer natuurlijk ook weg, vorig jaar speelde hij op Tomorrowland alleen al zeven sets. “Ook dit jaar zou ik er vier keer aantreden, om maar te zwijgen van al die andere boekingen”, zegt Wim. “Ik weet momenteel niet van welk hout pijlen te maken, het probleem is de uitzichtloosheid. We hebben geen richtdatum om naartoe te werken en een plan te maken. Dat is ook wel begrijpelijk, ik snap dat de overheid niet te vroeg onpopulaire maatregelen wil nemen zoals alle festiviteiten dit jaar verbieden. Het is van dag tot dag leven momenteel maar ik vrees enorm voor onze sector. Er gaan heel wat faillissementen volgen.”

Meet and greet

De livestream start zaterdag om 20.00 uur met Seppe Nobels en het mixen van de gezonde cocktail. Om 21.00 uur start DJ Licious aan de knoppen. De stream wordt in heel Europa uitgezonden door verschillende kanalen, zoals Radio FG Xtra en de sociale media van Responsible Party, Erasmus Student Network (ESN) en DJ Licious zelf. Je kan ook een virtuele meet and greet winnen met DJ Licious tijdens de cocktailsessie.

Lees alles over muziek in Antwerpen hier.