Hiphopster Coely nu ook getrouwd voor de kerk ADA

26 augustus 2019

17u16 4

In juni trouwde de Antwerpse hiphopartieste Coely in alle stilte al voor de wet en afgelopen weekend deed ze dat voor de kerk. Ze gaf haar partner Ben haar ja-woord in een lang wit kleed in Sint-Gillis bij Dendermonde. Dat maakte ze bekend op haar Instagram account.

“Het was een magisch moment vol vreugde, harmonie en liefde. We hadden het niet mooier kunnen voorstellen. Ik ben sprakeloos en nog altijd emotioneel over onze dag. Het enige dat ik kan zeggen is ‘Liefde is alles’”, schrijft ze bij haar foto. Zowel haar familie, vrienden en mensen die belangrijk zijn voor het koppel waren aanwezig.

Al meer dan 6.000 mensen likten de foto en meer dan 300 mensen wensten het koppel veel geluk.