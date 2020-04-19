Collette, amper 4 jaar en al duizenden volgers: iedereen smelt voor meisje met hersenverlamming Jan Aelberts

12u43 0 Antwerpen Een ontwapenende lach en optimisme in het kwadraat. Dat is zo ongeveer de formule van het succes van de 4-jarige Collette. Op Facebook en Instagram samen volgen al meer dan 2.000 mensen haar. Want ondanks haar hersenverlamming en de zware epilepsie-aanvallen blinkt de kleuter uit in vrolijkheid. “Veel mensen putten kracht uit de manier waarop onze dochter in het leven staat”, vertelt haar papa. “En wij uit de vele mooie reacties die we krijgen.”

Meer dan een goed gevoel verkoopt de jonge influencer niet. En dat volstaat. Toch kende haar leven niet de vliegende start waar je als ouder op hoopt. “Collette is in januari 2016 geboren met cerebrale parese, een zwaar hersenletsel waardoor ze heel veel moeite heeft om te lopen en haar linkerhandje moeilijk kan bewegen”, vertelt haar papa. “Zeventig procent van haar rechterhersenhelft is beschadigd. Ook slikken en zelf eten verteren is moeilijk. En sinds een tijdje heeft ze zware epilepsie-aanvallen. De kans is groot dat ze geopereerd moet worden, dat chirurgen wat overblijft van haar rechterhersenhelft volledig weg moeten nemen. Dan beginnen we weer van nul. Wellicht zal ze haar linkerarm en -handje dan helemaal niet meer kunnen gebruiken.”

Dolfijnentherapie

De kleine meid was nochtans goed op weg, oefende hard, thuis en bij de kinesist. Begin dit jaar kwam één van haar grote dromen uit: dolfijnentherapie in het zonnige Curaçao. “Ze heeft daar enorm van genoten én flink wat vooruitgang geboekt”, zegt haar papa. “Ze is ontzettend trots op alles wat ze kan met haar linkerhand, haar ‘handje’, zoals ze het zelf noemt. Haar rechterhand noemt ze gewoon ‘hand’. Als ze klapt of de deksel van een doosje Play-Doh opent, glundert ze. Maar de epilepsie-aanvallen blijven haar leven beheersen. Vorige week nog werd ze met de MUG afgevoerd. De experts dringen aan op een ingreep.”

‘Lippenstip’

Collette zelf laat het niet aan haar hart komen. Met haar onweerstaanbare lach spartelt ze zich vlot door het leven. Een leven dat ook heel wat mensen inspireert en steun biedt. Op Facebook en Instagram samen volgen meer dan 2.000 mensen haar. “Het is fantastisch om heel haar leven in foto’s te kunnen volgen, voor ons en later voor haar. Ook haar followers, waaronder heel wat mensen die zelf een hersenverlamming of een andere handicap hebben, putten daar veel kracht uit. Bij het woord ‘gehandicapte’ heb je al snel een negatief beeld, maar dat is zeker niet terecht. Dat bewijst onze dochter, net als heel wat andere mensen. En wij op onze beurt zijn ook heel blij met alle positieve reacties. Collette zelf vindt het allemaal geweldig. Het is een echt meisje. Ze trekt maar wat graag haar Elza-jurkje aan en ze maakt zich heel graag op. Vooral van ‘lippenstip’, zoals ze het zelf noemt, is ze gek.”

Net als overal worstelt het gezin met de obstakels van de lockdown. “Ik ben nu fulltime thuis om voor Collette te zorgen”, vertelt haar papa. “Gelukkig kan dat. Mijn vrouw moet elke dag werken. Collette is een risicopatiënt. Zou ze Corona krijgen en hoge koorts, dan kan dat in combinatie met haar epilepsie-aanvallen dodelijk zijn. Dus ben ik nu voltijds haar speelkameraadje. Het schept een fantastische band tussen ons. We komen tijd tekort.”

Collette volgen kan op facebook.com/welovecollette en op instagram.com/welovecollette.

