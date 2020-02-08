Bart De Wever spot met verzender poederbrief: “Pannenkoeken zullen smaken” KVDS JAA

08 februari 2020

12u26 5 Antwerpen Bart De Wever (N-VA) drijft op Instagram de spot met de verzender van de poederbrief die vrijdagavond in zijn brievenbus gevonden werd. “Bedankt aan onze secret Santa voor het pakje bloem. Iets te laat voor lichtmis, maar de pannenkoeken zullen toch smaken”, klinkt het.

Het was vrijdagavond even alle hens aan dek aan de woning van de Antwerpse burgemeester in Deurne, toen er in zijn bus een brief gevonden werd met een verdacht wit poeder. Er werd een veiligheidsperimeter ingesteld en de brandweer gaf de brief aan de Civiele Bescherming.

Analyse

Na analyse bleek het echter om bloem te gaan. De politie is een onderzoek gestart naar de afzender. De Wever lijkt zich in elk geval niet te laten intimideren, zo blijkt uit zijn Instagrampost.





In 2012 vond De Wever ook al eens een afgehakte varkenskop aan zijn oprit en drie jaar geleden werd zelfs een bijl tegen een raam van zijn huis gegooid. Het is ook niet de eerste – ongevaarlijke – poederbrief die hij krijgt.

