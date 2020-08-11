Antwerps fietseventbureau lanceert 'tan line challenge’ Annelin Marien

11 augustus 2020

13u32 1 Antwerpen Het Antwerpse fietsevenementbureau ‘Count Me In’ zag dit jaar al verschillende van haar events in rook opgaan door de coronacrisis. Maar zaakvoerder Wies Jaspers blijft niet bij de pakken zitten. Om mensen zo veel mogelijk aan te sporen om te blijven fietsen, lanceert Count Me In deze week de ludieke ‘tan line challenge’.

Niet enkel fietsers kennen ongetwijfeld het fenomeen van ‘tan lines’: wie vaak in de zon rijdt, krijgt te maken met de typische lijnen van een broek of truitje dat erin gebrand staat. Count Me In, het Antwerpse fietsevenementenbureau dat normaal gezien fietsevents, challenges en team buildings organiseert, lanceert deze week de ‘tan line challenge’.

“Omdat we niet in grote groep kunnen fietsen en geen evenementen kunnen organiseren, proberen we onze achterban toch op een andere manier te entertainen”, aldus Wies Jaspers. “De challenge gaat als volgt: deelnemers nemen een foto van hun tan lines, en posten die foto in een verhaal op Instagram met onze vermelding. Je maakt bovendien kans op maar liefst 100 prijzen van onze partners 6D Sports Nutrition en wielermagazine Grinta.”

De challenge eindigt op 13 augustus, op 14 augustus worden de winnaars bekend gemaakt.