Antwerpen op zijn mooist: Nederlander scoort op sociale media met prachtige foto’s van ‘t Stad David Acke

23 oktober 2019

09u40 0 Antwerpen Het was de liefde die hem van het Nederlandse Eindhoven naar Antwerpen bracht. Nu ja, het was een compromis want de vriendin van Thijs Gombert (31) is van Kortrijk en Antwerpen ligt daar ergens tussenin. Al 2,5 jaar woont de jongeman nu in de Koekenstad en ook hier ontdekte hij een nieuwe liefde, twee zelfs: de architecturale pareltjes die Antwerpen rijk is en de kunst van de fotografie. Het resultaat is een Instagrampagina met unieke Antwerpse foto’s door de ogen van een Nederlander.

De Suikerrui, De Bourla, het stadhuis, het Centraal Station, standbeelden, het reuzenrad,... Noem het en Thijs Gombert passeerde er met zijn fototoestel. De Nederlandse Antwerpenaar slaagt er telkens in om bekende Antwerpse gebouwen op een niet-alledaagse manier in beeld te brengen. Vaak met een kwinkslag, zelden zonder het spel van licht en donker. Zijn Instagrampagina nadert de 1.000 volgers en elke dag komen er bij.

Niets is mooier dan die perfecte zonsondergang die een schaduw op een gebouw werpt Thijs Gombert

En toch is Thijs geen professionele fotograaf. “Ik studeerde geschiedenis en werk als recruiter in Antwerpen. Iets dat volledig losstaat van fotografie. Hoewel mijn studie er wel bij aansluit”, vertelt Thijs. “Als ik gebouwen fotografeer, zoek ik ook altijd hun geschiedenis op. Dat is iets wat me enorm boeit. Daarom dat ik ook zo gefascineerd ben door historische gebouwen.”

Vloeken

Verschillende dagen per week trekt hij er met zijn fototoestel op uit op zoek naar nieuwe fascinerende gebouwen. “Ik wou dat ik elke keer mijn fototoestel bij had maar dat lukt niet altijd. Dan durf ik wel eens te vloeken als het licht net perfect is en ik het niet kan vastleggen.” Want naast architectuur is het spel tussen licht en donker hetgeen Thijs zo fascineert. “Niets is mooier dan die perfecte zonsondergang die een schaduw op een gebouw werpt. Dat geeft het gebouw meteen een ander gevoel, een andere dimensie. Als ik op zoek ga naar een nieuw gebouw laat ik mijn gevoel spreken. Doet het iets met me, dan leg ik het vast.”

Nu en dan post Thijs zijn foto’s in een Antwerpse Facebookgroep en ook daar worden zijn foto’s goed onthaald. Onlangs kreeg hij zelf een verzoek van iemand die een foto wilde kopen om in een loft op te hangen. “Dat is natuurlijk erg fijn. Dat betekent dat het gevoel dat ik in mijn foto’s probeer te leggen ook anderen aanspreekt.”

Dromen van meer

Het begon allemaal toen hij met zijn smartphone aan de slag ging en nadien een camera van een vriend leende. “Al snel ontdekte ik een passie voor fotografie. Ik genoot er echt van en dat zette me ertoe aan zelf een toestel aan te schaffen. Nu probeer ik elke dag een foto op mijn Instagram te zetten om mijn pagina nog verder te laten groeien. Het zou heel leuk zijn moest dat lukken.” Maar stiekem droomt Thijs van nog veel meer. “Ik liep onlangs door de Kloosterstraat en zag een fotogalerij. Mijn foto’s zien hangen in zo een galerij is natuurlijk de ultieme droom.”

Je vindt Thijs op Instagram onder de naam ‘Instathijss’.