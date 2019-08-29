14-jarige Arne scoort Instagramhit met fantastisch trucje AMK

29 augustus 2019

“One in a million!”, schrijft de 14-jarige Arne Van Der Linden bij een filmpje dat hij woensdag postte. Hij haalt er een handig trucje uit met een voetbal, op het voetbalplein in Kontich. Want als je goed kijkt, zie je dat de voetbal verdwijnt ... in het open raam van een voorbijrijdende auto! Het filmpje is ondertussen al meer dan 13.000 keer bekeken.