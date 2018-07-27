Staat 1 van deze 97 apps op je Android? Verwijder hem dan meteen!
1. Virus Cleaner Antivirus 2017 - Clean Virus Booster
2. Super Antivirus & Virus Cleaner (Applock, Cleaner)
3. hAntivirus - Security
4. Antivirus 2018
5. Antivirus Clean
6. Security Antivirus 2018
7. Max Security - Antivirus&Booster&Cleaner
8. Antivirus Cleaner - Virus Scanner And Junk Remover
9. Antivirus Security Free
10. Antivirus Cleaner For Android & App Locker Pattern
11. Antivirus Security
12. Smadav Antivirus for Android 2018
13. Antivirus Free: Process Virus
14. TV Antivirus Free + Applock
15. Antivirus Virus Cleaner - Security Applock 2017
16. Super Security-Anti Virus, Phone Cleaner & Booster
17. Antivirus Free + Virus Cleaner + Security App
18. Antivirus Pro - Virus Cleaner - Boost Mobile free
19. Virus Clean Antivirus - Cpu Cooler & Ram Master
20. 360 Secure Antivirus
21. Antivirus Cleaner Booster
22. Antivirus Android 2018
23. Antivirus & Virus Remover 2018
24. Antivirus Free 2018
25. Kara Security Manager Antivirus
26. Security Antivirus 2018
27. Antivirus & Virus Cleaner & Security
28. Master Antivirus Booster App Lock
29. Virus Cleaner - Antivirus,Booster,Security&AppLock
30. Smart Security Antivirus & Applocker & Cleaner
31. Antivirus 2017 & Virus Removal
32. Energy Antivirus Cleaner
33. Antivirus Master-Applock Pro
34. Antivirus Mobile Security for Android - Free
35. Aladdin and the ancient magic lamp
36. The morning and evening
37. Game Billiards
38. Game Girls
39. Piano Game
40. General Culture Game
41. Game Yourself
42. Multiple Table Game
43. Game Session
44. Game protectors home
45. A light game on the machine
46. Game Five Nights at Freddy Restaurant
47. Children Police
48. Sewing Game
49. Chess game without Net
50. Game Casting
51. Game Frank and questions
52. Game of Cars
53. Game Closely
54. Game Gamble
55. Game Washing Machine
56. Game Submarine
57. Lines of variety
58. Game of chicks
59. Game of Fatthel Arabs
60. Game Trains
61. Game cut the rope
62. Game played by two
63. Game Yogi duel monsters without Net in Arabic
64. Game Yogi
65. A variety of juice books
66. Beautifull photos
67. Love romance pictures
68. The old game of Saladin
69. Arab Pictures
70. A teacher hit him
71. The Cup Reader
72. QR Code Free Scan
73. QR Code Scanner Pro
74. QR Code Scan Best
75. QR Code/Barcode Free Scan
76. QR & Barcode Scanner
77. Smart Compass
78. Smart QR Scanner and Generator
79. Block Strike
80. Parkour Simulator 3D
81. AIMP
82. Skanvord
83. Wrestling WWE Action Updates
84. NeoNeonMiner
85. Algorithms Data Structures C Beginner Tutorial App
86. AoVivoNaTv
87. Stolik - Food Delivery & Reservation in Tashkent
88. Fitsmoke
89. Action Smackdown Wrestling WWE Tips
90. Action Wrestling WWE Smackdown Updates
91. Best WWE Smackdown Tips
92. Top Wrestling WWE Smackdown Tips
93. Wrestling WWE Videos
94. Car Wallpaper HD: mercedes, ferrari, bmw and audi
95. Action Smackdown Wrestling WWE Updates
96. 2048-Best
97. NUBX
15 reacties
Thomas Buick
En toch moest Windows Phone verdwijnen en is Android zo geweldig... Dan tenminste iOS, toch?
Marc Wouters
Fake news inderdaad. Ik heb een aantal van die apps gezocht en NIET gevonden. Android laat inderdaad sideloading toe. Dat is een voordeel en géén nadeel tegenover de kleuterjuf aanpak van Apple. Voorwaarde is wel dat je weet wat je doet. Dat is toch zo ook in het echte leven. Wie zou in het echte leven toejuichen dat je voor alles wat je wil doen en babysit nodig hebt die voor jou beslist wat kan en niet kan?
Jan hertogs
De 2 ergste staan er niet op...google en facebook!!!!!!!
Jef Denijs
Google zou zijn playstore beter beschermen vóór de apps kunnen geplaatst worden zou er beter een grondige controle plaatsvinden. Google en Facebook een pot nat !
Natascha Sillen
Nog nooit zo een artikel over iOS gelezen koop jullie Android brol maar lekker verder