Staat 1 van deze 97 apps op je Android? Verwijder hem dan meteen! Arne Adriaenssens

27 juli 2018

17u40

Bron: Gadgets Now 71 Multimedia Enkele onderzoeksbureaus voor online veiligheid hebben samen een lijst met gevaarlijke Android-apps gepubliceerd. Stuk voor stuk doen deze applicaties zich voor als een handig programmaatje, maar installeren ze gevaarlijke zaken op je toestel. Dat kan spionagesoftware zijn, maar ook virussen. Als je één van de apps uit de lijst op je toestel hebt, verwijder je die dus best zo snel mogelijk van je smartphone. Vorig jaar verwijderde Google zelf 700.000 dubieuze apps uit de Play Store.

1. Virus Cleaner Antivirus 2017 - Clean Virus Booster

2. Super Antivirus & Virus Cleaner (Applock, Cleaner)

3. hAntivirus - Security

4. Antivirus 2018

5. Antivirus Clean

6. Security Antivirus 2018

7. Max Security - Antivirus&Booster&Cleaner

8. Antivirus Cleaner - Virus Scanner And Junk Remover

9. Antivirus Security Free

10. Antivirus Cleaner For Android & App Locker Pattern

11. Antivirus Security

12. Smadav Antivirus for Android 2018

13. Antivirus Free: Process Virus

14. TV Antivirus Free + Applock

15. Antivirus Virus Cleaner - Security Applock 2017

16. Super Security-Anti Virus, Phone Cleaner & Booster

17. Antivirus Free + Virus Cleaner + Security App

18. Antivirus Pro - Virus Cleaner - Boost Mobile free

19. Virus Clean Antivirus - Cpu Cooler & Ram Master

20. 360 Secure Antivirus

21. Antivirus Cleaner Booster

22. Antivirus Android 2018

23. Antivirus & Virus Remover 2018

24. Antivirus Free 2018

25. Kara Security Manager Antivirus

26. Security Antivirus 2018

27. Antivirus & Virus Cleaner & Security

28. Master Antivirus Booster App Lock

29. Virus Cleaner - Antivirus,Booster,Security&AppLock

30. Smart Security Antivirus & Applocker & Cleaner

31. Antivirus 2017 & Virus Removal

32. Energy Antivirus Cleaner

33. Antivirus Master-Applock Pro

34. Antivirus Mobile Security for Android - Free

35. Aladdin and the ancient magic lamp

36. The morning and evening

37. Game Billiards

38. Game Girls

39. Piano Game

40. General Culture Game

41. Game Yourself

42. Multiple Table Game

43. Game Session

44. Game protectors home

45. A light game on the machine

46. Game Five Nights at Freddy Restaurant

47. Children Police

48. Sewing Game

49. Chess game without Net

50. Game Casting

51. Game Frank and questions

52. Game of Cars

53. Game Closely

54. Game Gamble

55. Game Washing Machine

56. Game Submarine

57. Lines of variety

58. Game of chicks

59. Game of Fatthel Arabs

60. Game Trains

61. Game cut the rope

62. Game played by two

63. Game Yogi duel monsters without Net in Arabic

64. Game Yogi

65. A variety of juice books

66. Beautifull photos

67. Love romance pictures

68. The old game of Saladin

69. Arab Pictures

70. A teacher hit him

71. The Cup Reader

72. QR Code Free Scan

73. QR Code Scanner Pro

74. QR Code Scan Best

75. QR Code/Barcode Free Scan

76. QR & Barcode Scanner

77. Smart Compass

78. Smart QR Scanner and Generator

79. Block Strike

80. Parkour Simulator 3D

81. AIMP

82. Skanvord

83. Wrestling WWE Action Updates

84. NeoNeonMiner

85. Algorithms Data Structures C Beginner Tutorial App

86. AoVivoNaTv

87. Stolik - Food Delivery & Reservation in Tashkent

88. Fitsmoke

89. Action Smackdown Wrestling WWE Tips

90. Action Wrestling WWE Smackdown Updates

91. Best WWE Smackdown Tips

92. Top Wrestling WWE Smackdown Tips

93. Wrestling WWE Videos

94. Car Wallpaper HD: mercedes, ferrari, bmw and audi

95. Action Smackdown Wrestling WWE Updates

96. 2048-Best

97. NUBX