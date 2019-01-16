De ‘10 Year Challenge’ onschuldig en grappig? Volgens technologie-experte is er toch meer aan de hand Sven Van Malderen

Heel wat beroemdheden sprongen al in de dans en het resultaat ziet er meestal komisch uit. Maar is het principe ook zo onschuldig als het lijkt? Technologie-experte Kate O'Neill wenst toch een belangrijke kanttekening te plaatsen. Misschien is die amusante uitdaging net de ideale manier voor de Zuckerbergs van deze wereld om de technologie rond gezichtsherkenning bij te schaven. En u wil toch liever niet dat pakweg een verzekeringsmaatschappij zou weten dat u sneller veroudert dan voorzien?

Met een tweet stemde O’Neill heel wat van haar volgers tot nadenken. “Tien jaar geleden zou ik hier waarschijnlijk aan meegedaan hebben. Nu vraag ik me vooral af hoe die gegevens gebruikt kunnen worden om algoritmes rond gezichtsherkenning verder uit te bouwen”, klinkt het.

Me 10 years ago: probably would have played along with the profile picture aging meme going around on Facebook and Instagram

Me now: ponders how all this data could be mined to train facial recognition algorithms on age progression and age recognition Kate O'Neill(@ kateo) link

“Het is zeker niet mijn bedoeling om deze ‘challenge’ als gevaarlijk te bestempelen”, benadrukt ze. “Maar het kan nooit kwaad om even stil te staan bij wat we allemaal delen.”

De allereerste profielfoto

“Op mijn tweet kreeg ik vaak de reactie dat Facebook die foto’s toch al in haar bezit heeft. Dat klopt natuurlijk. En er zijn ook al varianten op het thema geweest, vier jaar geleden deelden mensen bijvoorbeeld massaal de eerste profielfoto die ze op het netwerk gebruikt hadden.”

“Maar denk even mee: stel dat je een algoritme rond gezichtsherkenning wil bouwen en je zou bijvoorbeeld willen weten hoe iemand er na x-aantal tijd zal uitzien. Dan wil je om te beginnen héél veel foto’s van gezichten verzamelen. En dan helpt het ook als je weet hoe iemand er na pakweg tien jaar uitziet.”

Niet chronologisch

“Je kan natuurlijk in Facebook zelf beginnen graven en kijken naar de EXIF-data (gegevens over de foto zelf; nvdr) of de datum waarop het plaatje gepost werd. Maar dat is niet altijd even betrouwbaar. Gebruikers zetten die foto’s bijvoorbeeld niet noodzakelijk in chronologische volgorde online. En soms nemen ze ook gewoon de afbeelding van hun overleden hondje of een cartoon als profielfoto. Hoe handig zou het dan niet zijn als je over materiaal beschikt met daarbij alle info netjes op een rij? Kijk naar die ‘10 Year Challenge’ : meestal schrijven we er ook nog bij waar en in welke omstandigheden die oude foto genomen werd.”

Eerste posts meest betrouwbaar

“Sommigen merkten ook op dat er tussen al die gegevens heel wat onbruikbare rommel zit. Maar dataonderzoekers weten daar tegenwoordig wel raad mee. Als een hashtag viraal gaat, zijn de eerste posts altijd de meest betrouwbare. Pas na een tijdje beginnen ook de grappenmakers zich te mengen. De technologie staat intussen ook ver genoeg om er probleemloos gezichten uit te pikken. Als iemand toont hoe zijn kat er tien jaar geleden uitzag (zoals een vriend van mij deed) wordt die foto er probleemloos uitgefilterd.”

Vermiste kinderen

“Is het een slechte zaak als Facebook die foto’s zou gebruiken om het algoritme voor gezichtsherkenning op punt te zetten? Niet noodzakelijk, er kunnen zeker ook goede dingen mee gedaan worden. De technologie kan bijvoorbeeld helpen om vermiste kinderen terug te vinden. In vier dagen tijd werden op die manier bijna drieduizend zaken in New Delhi (India) opgelost.”

“Maar wat als die informatie in handen zou vallen van een verzekeringsmaatschappij? Wie sneller dan normaal veroudert, loopt dan het risico om meer te moeten betalen. In het ergste geval zal die persoon de verzekering misschien zelfs op zijn/haar buik moeten schrijven.”

Respect

“Is het een kwalijke zaak als u nu zelf meegedaan heeft aan deze hype? Ach nee, tuurlijk niet. Maar we moeten ons wel bewuster worden van de gevolgen als we al die gegevens delen. Vergeet niet dat de mens de grootste databron is voor bijna alle technologische evolutie. Wij zijn de link tussen de fysieke en de digitale wereld. Bedrijven gebruiken onze gegevens om zelf slimmer en winstgevender te worden.”

“We mogen eisen van die bedrijven dat ze respectvol omgaan met onze data. Maar tegelijk moeten we ook zelf het nodige respect opbrengen voor onze eigen gegevens.”