“Betaalkaart van Apple is seksistisch"
Het was de Amerikaanse ondernemer David Heinemeier die de kat de bel aanbond. Hij noemde de Apple Card een "seksistisch programma" op Twitter. "Mijn vrouw en ik dienen samen onze belastingen in en we zijn al lang getrouwd. En toch denkt het 'black box'-algoritme van Apple dat ik recht heb op een kredietlimiet die twintig keer hoger is", schrijft hij. Een algoritme wordt een 'black box' genoemd als er niet verklaard kan worden waarom artificiële intelligentie bepaalde beslissingen neemt.
I’m surprised that they even let her apply for a card without the signed approval of her spouse? I mean, can you really trust women with a credit card these days??! link
In een reeks tweets legt Heinemeier uit dat hij een aantal vruchteloze contacten had met de klantendienst van Apple. Die kon hem niet uitleggen waarom zijn vrouw recht had op minder krediet dan hij. “Het verbaast me dat ze een kaart gekregen heeft zonder het schriftelijk akkoord van haar echtgenoot. Kan je tegenwoordig nog wel vrouwen vertrouwen met een kredietkaart?”, merkt hij ironisch op.
The customer service experience is infuriating too. They’re quick to respond, but nobody is authorized to discuss the credit assessment process. No opportunity to present evidence. Just a “sorry, your wife is deemed to be 1/20th the credit worth you are, check again in 6 months!” link
De regulator van financiële diensten van New York opent nu een onderzoek om te bepalen of “alle consumenten op dezelfde manier behandeld worden, ongeacht hun geslacht", verklaart een woordvoerder van de dienst. Er zal ook onderzocht worden of de wet van New York niet geschonden werd.
Hilarious how much mansplaining is flowing in this thread. Every single poster questioning my wife’s credit score, a man. Every single defense of Apple blaming GS, a man. Almost like men are over represented in the defense/justification of discrimination that doesn’t affect them? link
Apple stelde samen met Mastercard en de bank Goldman Sachs in maart de Apple Card voor. "Onze beslissingen zijn gebaseerd op de kredietwaardigheid van klanten en niet op geslacht, ras, leeftijd, seksuele geaardheid of een andere factor die wettelijk verboden is", reageert Goldman Sachs- woordvoerder Andrew Williams.
This gets to the crux of how diverse teams make better products. I’d be surprised to learn if the team at Apple working on this wasn’t over-represented with men, or at least women who haven’t had to worry about credit approval. Easy to go with status quo when it flows for you. link
She spoke to two Apple reps. Both very nice, courteous people representing an utterly broken and reprehensible system. The first person was like “I don’t know why, but I swear we’re not discriminating, IT’S JUST THE ALGORITHM”. I shit you not. “IT’S JUST THE ALGORITHM!”. link
So obviously we both furiously signup for the fucking $25/month credit-check bullshit shakedown that is TransUnion. Maybe someone stole my wife’s identity? Even though we’ve verified there was nothing wrong previously. Guess what: HER CREDIT SCORE WAS HIGHER THAN MINE!!! link
So nobody understands THE ALGORITHM. Nobody has the power to examine or check THE ALGORITHM. Yet everyone we’ve talked to from both Apple and GS are SO SURE that THE ALGORITHM isn’t biased and discriminating in any way. That’s some grade-A management of cognitive dissonance. link
What’s even worse is how complete and unquestioned the faith of these Apple reps were in the wisdom of THE ALGORITHM. To be point of essentially credit shaming my wife, assuming her score must have been lower than mine, and roping us into a TransUnion shakedown to check. link
It’s also fucked up how they chose to raise my wife’s limit without ever addressing the root of the issue. Let’s just, essentially, bribe one loud mouth on Twitter, then we don’t have to actually examine our faulty faith in THE ALGORITHM. link
Oy, that closing sentence really does carry a heavy burden in this ad: Terms apply. Or be applied to you. Or denied to you. In either case, the terms will be opaque and capricious. pic.twitter.com/pzDVlJYIz9 link
To be fair, this is an even more egregious version of the same take. THE ALGORITHM is always assumed to be just and correct. It’s verdict is thus predestined to be a reflection of your failings and your sins. https://t.co/BF4BWubpkl link
When even the great Steve Wozniak can’t get @AppleCard to explain or correct its faulty credit assessments, you know the system is beyond broken. @tim_cook, you gotta do better than this! https://t.co/tAwLThvGBi link
Reacties