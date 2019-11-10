“Betaalkaart van Apple is seksistisch"

    • SVM
  • Bron: Belga
Jennifer Bailey, vice-president van Apple Pay, stelde in maart het principe van de Apple Card voor.
AP Jennifer Bailey, vice-president van Apple Pay, stelde in maart het principe van de Apple Card voor.
Apple In New York is een onderzoek geopend naar de betaalkaart van technologiegigant Apple en de bank Goldman Sachs na beschuldigingen van discriminatie. Dat bevestigt de regulator van de financiële diensten van de Amerikaanse staat.

Het was de Amerikaanse ondernemer David Heinemeier die de kat de bel aanbond. Hij noemde de Apple Card een "seksistisch programma" op Twitter. "Mijn vrouw en ik dienen samen onze belastingen in en we zijn al lang getrouwd. En toch denkt het 'black box'-algoritme van Apple dat ik recht heb op een kredietlimiet die twintig keer hoger is", schrijft hij. Een algoritme wordt een 'black box' genoemd als er niet verklaard kan worden waarom artificiële intelligentie bepaalde beslissingen neemt.

In een reeks tweets legt Heinemeier uit dat hij een aantal vruchteloze contacten had met de klantendienst van Apple. Die kon hem niet uitleggen waarom zijn vrouw recht had op minder krediet dan hij. “Het verbaast me dat ze een kaart gekregen heeft zonder het schriftelijk akkoord van haar echtgenoot. Kan je tegenwoordig nog wel vrouwen vertrouwen met een kredietkaart?”, merkt hij ironisch op.

De regulator van financiële diensten van New York opent nu een onderzoek om te bepalen of “alle consumenten op dezelfde manier behandeld worden, ongeacht hun geslacht", verklaart een woordvoerder van de dienst. Er zal ook onderzocht worden of de wet van New York niet geschonden werd.

Apple stelde samen met Mastercard en de bank Goldman Sachs in maart de Apple Card voor. "Onze beslissingen zijn gebaseerd op de kredietwaardigheid van klanten en niet op geslacht, ras, leeftijd, seksuele geaardheid of een andere factor die wettelijk verboden is", reageert Goldman Sachs- woordvoerder Andrew Williams.

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Alle reacties worden voor publicatie gelezen -en goed- of afgekeurd- door het moderatie-team van HLN. Elke reactie moet voldoen aan deze gedragsregels.
Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie.

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Video

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

In de buurt

Lees meer Populair in de buurt

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

WOON.

Lees meer WOON.