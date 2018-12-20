Klunzig geknoei met foto’s: Zweedse mode-influencer krijgt de wind van voren

Op één van de foto’s is Olsson te zien op een brug over de Seine in Parijs. De Zweedse zweeft zowaar boven het wegdek en heeft geen schaduw. Photoshop dus. Ook andere kiekjes blijken gemanipuleerd. De belichting klopt vaak niet en achtergronden passen niet bij voorgronden.

Fake

Een deel van haar ruim een half miljoen volgers is diep teleurgesteld in Olsson, die goed verdient met haar foto's. Ze krijgt geld van grote kleding- en cosmeticabedrijven als ze met hun producten poseert. Onterecht, vinden velen nu. “Olsson laat ons een werkelijkheid zien die helemaal niet bestaat", stelt één van haar volgers.



Olsson, die in Zweden een beroemdheid is, werd deze week in haar vaderland bij een aantal talkshows uitgenodigd om uitleg te geven over de gewraakte foto's. Daar verzekerde de influencer wel degelijk in Parijs te zijn geweest. Iets waar haar volgers inmiddels ernstig aan twijfelen. “Welke foto’s zijn echt en welke fake? Wij weten het echt niet meer”, klinkt het.

Niet de enige

Olsson raakte in een week tijd een groot aantal fans kwijt. Volgens haar is ze zeker niet de enige die ‘knoeit’ met foto's. “Er zijn wereldwijd honderden collega's die hetzelfde doen om mooier in beeld te komen. Ik heb inderdaad een beetje gesjoemeld met die Parijs-foto's. En, toegegeven, ik heb het fotobewerkingsprogramma nog niet helemaal onder de knie.”

Gisteren ging Olsson, zo verzekeren haar volgers, alweer in de fout. Ze deelde modefoto's die zouden zijn gemaakt in besneeuwd Zwitserland. De reacties liegen er niet om. “Jammer, wederom honderd procent nep. En photoshoppen kan je helaas nog steeds niet.” De Zweedse zelf stelt vooralsnog onvoldoende geld te hebben om een goede fotobewerker in te huren. “Die komt er vanzelf wel”, zegt ze.