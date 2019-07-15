Hilarisch die verouderingsapp, maar je verkoopt wel je gezicht aan de Russen Loudi Langelaan

15 juli 2019

20u57

Bron: AD.nl 0 Internet FaceApp is al tijden populair, maar afgelopen weekend barstte de hype pas goed los: veel BV's en buitenlandse sterren postten volop leuke foto's op sociale media van hun toekomstige, oude, grijze zelf. Het levert grappige beelden op. Maar let op: je betaalt een hoge prijs met je data.

De populaire FaceApp, een app die twee jaar geleden is ontwikkeld door een bedrijf in Sint Petersburg, gebruikt een speciale techniek om te berekenen en te laten zien hoe je er zoveel jaar jonger of ouder uitziet, of hoe je er uitziet als iemand van het andere geslacht. Leuk, maar niet zonder risico's.

Experts waarschuwen namelijk voor de gevaren van het gebruik van de app. In de privacyverklaring van het Russische bedrijf staat dat allerlei informatie van gebruikers wordt opgeslagen. Zoals de foto's van je gezicht die je in de app-omgeving maakt, maar ook je IP-adres, je locatie, toestelgegevens van je smartphone en overige informatie verzameld door cookies. Wat ze vervolgens precies met die informatie doen, is onduidelijk.

Naast dat zo'n compleet pakket aan informatie van een persoon aantrekkelijk is voor cybercriminelen om identiteitsfraude mee te plegen, komt zulke informatie vaak in een database terecht die vervolgens wordt doorverkocht of toegankelijk wordt gemaakt voor derden. Meerdere apps, zoals apps die filters over je foto's leggen, leggen zulke databases aan. Bits of Freedom, een Nederlandse stichting die opkomt voor digitale burgerrechten, raadt gebruik van zulke apps dan ook sterk af.

Verstikkend

Evelyn Austin van Bits of Freedom legt uit: ,,Overal worden databases aangelegd, vol informatie over individuen van over de hele wereld. Techbedrijven gebruiken die om gezichtsherkenningsoftware te verbeteren. Met zulke software kunnen mensen aan hun gezicht worden herkend en gevolgd, waar ze ook gaan of staan. Dat volgen gebeurt nu al op grote schaal via smartphones, maar zo'n telefoon kun je nog uitzetten. “Je gezicht kun je niet thuislaten.”

Zo gaan we toe naar een wereld waarin bedrijven en overheden altijd weten waar je bent en wat je aan het doen bent, om vervolgens je gedrag te beïnvloeden, zegt Austin. “Commerciële bedrijven ontwikkelen bijvoorbeeld producten op basis van die verzamelde gegevens, en sturen aan op aankopen. En straks registreert de leerplicht het misschien direct als een leerling tijdens de les een keertje niet in de klas zit. Het werkt verstikkend op de samenleving.”