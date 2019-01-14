Foto van ei breekt Instagramrecord Kylie Jenner

Het account @world_record_egg ging een experiment aan om het ei de meeste likes in de geschiedenis van Instagram te bezorgen. “Laten we samen een wereldrecord halen en de meest gelikete post op Instagram worden”, staat in de bio van het account, dat slechts één foto telt.

De foto had zondagochtend nog ‘slechts’ 9 miljoen likes, maar toen de recordpoging wat publiciteit kreeg, werd er ongeveer een miljoen keer per uur op het hartje naast de foto geklikt. In de avonduren ging de post het kiekje van Stormi, dat ruim 18 miljoen likes heeft, voorbij.



BuzzFeed vroeg een interview aan met de persoon achter het account, maar die wilde slechts per mail antwoord geven. In een reactie verklaarden de bedenkers van de recordpoging grappend dat ‘Henrietta, een kip van het Britse platteland’ achter de foto zat, en dat zij zelf het ei, dat ze Eugene noemt, gelegd heeft.