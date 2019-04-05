“Instagram heeft zomaar mijn @sussexroyal afgepakt en het aan Harry en Meghan gegeven”

Bron: ANP/BuzzR - BBC 0 Internet Een Britse uitbater van een rijschool is zijn account op Instagram @sussexroyal zonder waarschuwing vooraf kwijtgeraakt aan prins Harry en Meghan. Hij ontdekte dat zijn alias hem is afgenomen zonder dat Instagram of de koninklijke familie daarvoor toestemming hadden gevraagd. Tegen de BBC zegt hij zowel vereerd, als geïrriteerd te zijn.

Het snelgroeiende account van prins Harry en Meghan, respectievelijk de hertog en hertogin van Sussex, op Instagram, dat in drie dagen tijd al 3,7 miljoen volgers heeft, was al drie jaar in bezit van Kevin Keiley (55) uit West-Sussex. Hij claimde de naam destijds, omdat hij supporter is van de Engelse voetbalclub Reading FC, die Royals als bijnaam hebben.



Kevin is zijn alias @sussexroyal ongevraagd kwijtgeraakt aan Harry en Meghan. Kevin kreeg een sms van zijn zoon die zijn vader er met een grapje op wees dat Harry en Meghan onder zijn naam op Instagram actief zijn. “Mijn zoon schreef me 'Haha, je bent je alias kwijt'. Ik dacht 'waar gaat dit over?' Maar toen ik op Instagram keek, zag ik dat mijn naam niet langer @sussexroyal was maar @_sussexroyal_. "De naam is overgenomen.”



Instagram zegt in een weerwoord dat het alias inactief was en er geen foto's op stonden. De rijsschoolhouder, die dezelfde naam ook voert op Twitter, erkent dat hij niets heeft gepost op Instagram. Hij gebruikte het sociale medium vooral om andere mensen te volgen, maar voorlopig is hij er klaar mee. "Ik gebruik Instagram niet langer, totdat ik persoonlijk met ze heb gesproken.”



Kevin vreest dat hij ook zijn twitteraccount kwijtraakt aan de hertog en hertogin van Sussex. "Ik probeer wat meer te twitteren, zodat ze geen kans krijgen te zeggen dat het account niet actief is. Ik weet niet wat de royals onder de streep van plan zijn." Hij heeft een boodschap aan de hertog en hertogin: "Hallo Harry en Meghan, als jullie mijn Twitter-account willen gebruiken, kunnen jullie dan tenminste het fatsoen opbrengen contact met me op te nemen?"