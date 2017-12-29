Nieuwe spelconsole cadeau? Leer dan uit de frustratie van deze gamers
De updates kunnen uren duren:
Kids excited to play new Xbox. Takes 2 hours to update its system and the game that was just released last week. Allllllllllllllllrighty then. link
En ook spiksplinternieuwe games zijn al verouderd:
It's time I did something I should have done a long time ago... link
*sits down to play an Xbox One game for the first time, presses "install", sighs*
Turn on Xbox. Update console. ⏳Install game. ⏳Game needs update. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/SA5KLYR56T link
Die balk gaat altijd te traag, zeker voor kinderen:
@PlayStation @Sony it’s a good job there wasn’t a child waiting to play a game today!! Bloody ridiculous selling a game to go with a games system that needs a 3 hr update before you can actually play it 🙈🙊#somejoke #stupidity #whatclowncameupwiththatidea pic.twitter.com/u4nkCn8nvP link
Vroeger was alles gewoon beter:
This new age PS4 game system is nothing like my Nintendo of old. Wowza link
#Christmas in 1987: Get a #Nintendo, spend the day playing games link
Christmas in 2017: Get a #NintendoSwitch, install mandatory system patches but Internet is down. Try to add credit card NO GO, start games needs patches too TOTAL FAILURE KIDS SCREAMING CHRISTMAS RUINED MOM WTF
Zelfs wanneer je gewoon een oud spel offline wil spelen, kunnen updates nodig zijn:
For the first time in a month I sit down to play a little Xbox, but noooo can't do that there is a system update required. I'm trying to play a 3 year old game offline, just met me play link
En hoe langer je wacht, hoe erger het wordt:
Log on to my Xbox for the first time in over six months, got 32 game updates and a system update. Let’s go bay-bee! Gonna make my ISP hate me! link
Maar het kan altijd erger:
Zeker wanneer je internetverbinding een kater heeft.
@AskPlayStation Why does it take so long to update a new PS4 Pro? pic.twitter.com/hcCr1vYSuC link
De klachten zijn ook Sony niet ontgaan:
Het bedrijf legt uit dat je de PlayStation 4 ook automatisch updates kan laten downloaden in de rustmodus, en dat je de console ook kan updaten via USB-stick.
This article explains three different ways to update system software on a PS4 system: https://t.co/sswPj59lpH pic.twitter.com/jhiYBUumtW link
Dus, een goede raad:
Wanneer voor Nieuwjaar nog spelconsoles staan te wachten, doe je er goed aan ze gewoon op voorhand al te updaten.
If you bought your kids a PS4 or Xbox one for Christmas, set them up tonight when they are sleeping and download all the system updates so they don't have to spend all morning doing it. You can install and update their games too. You'll be a hero tomorrow link
