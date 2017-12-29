Ga naar de mobiele website
Nieuwe spelconsole cadeau? Leer dan uit de frustratie van deze gamers

    • sam
  • Bron: Rare
thinkstock
Games Tijdens de feestdagen duiken in veel huishoudens nieuwe spelconsoles op. Daar wil je natuurlijk graag direct op beginnen te spelen, maar doorgaans moeten de console én de games eerst nog updates downloaden. Dat kan bijzonder frustrerend zijn, zo blijkt uit deze tweets.

De updates kunnen uren duren:

En ook spiksplinternieuwe games zijn al verouderd:

Die balk gaat altijd te traag, zeker voor kinderen:

Vroeger was alles gewoon beter:

Zelfs wanneer je gewoon een oud spel offline wil spelen, kunnen updates nodig zijn:

En hoe langer je wacht, hoe erger het wordt:

Maar het kan altijd erger:

Zeker wanneer je internetverbinding een kater heeft.

De klachten zijn ook Sony niet ontgaan:

Het bedrijf legt uit dat je de PlayStation 4 ook automatisch updates kan laten downloaden in de rustmodus, en dat je de console ook kan updaten via USB-stick. 

Dus, een goede raad:

Wanneer voor Nieuwjaar nog spelconsoles staan te wachten, doe je er goed aan ze gewoon op voorhand al te updaten.

