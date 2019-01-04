Deze ouders gebruiken al 18 jaar Mario Kart op Nintendo 64 om huishoudelijk taakje te verdelen mvdb

04 januari 2019

14u40

Bron: 7s7 2 Games De ouders van een Britse grafisch designer hebben al achttien jaar een opmerkelijke gewoonte bij het verdelen van een huishoudelijke taakje. Wie de traagste is in het legendarische game Mario Kart, moet thee zetten.

Ze gebruiken hiervoor de Nintendo 64 die ze in 1999 hun zoon Louis Hvejsel Bork cadeau gaven. De traditie ontstond in 2001. Zoonlief is inmiddels al lang volwassen en sinds 2011 het huis uit, maar het zijn z’n ouders die nog steeds verknocht zijn aan zijn spelcomputer en het iconische racespel.



De haast antieke Nintendo 64 heeft nog niet de geest gegeven, enkel de joysticks moesten al eens worden vervangen. Hvejsel Bork zette een foto op Reddit ter bewijs, en een die van vier jaar eerder dateerde. De foto’s zijn aan een virale opmars bezig.

Zijn vader zweert bij paddenstoel Toad, terwijl zijn moeder met dinosaurus Yoshi dan wel met antiheld Wario racet. Volgens Hvejsel Bork zijn de twee qua niveau aan elkaar gewaagd en kennen ze alle trucjes als hun broekzak. Iemand opzettelijk van de baan rijden, is uit den boze.