“België mist politieke bereidheid om anticorruptie-aanbevelingen in de praktijk om te zetten”

#AntiCorruption trends, challenges and good practices in Europe and the USA: The 20th General Activity Report of @coe Group of States against Corruption (#GRECO) is out!

ℹ️ Full report https://t.co/E9sSIj3oC1 @EUDELCoE @USAatCOE pic.twitter.com/ZP24Y699f2

Council of Europe DG Human Rights & Rule of Law(@ CoE_HRightsRLaw)