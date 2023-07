Van den Bergh na opdoffer tegen Jonny Clayton (11-6): “In het darts niet altijd rozengeur en maneschijn”

SEARLE BLOWS THE MATCHPLAY WIDE OPEN!! 🤘



It's a huge win for Ryan Searle as he beats Peter Wright 11-8, sealed with a 112 finish to reach the Quarter-Finals!



We will have a new name on the trophy as Wright crashes out!



📺 https://t.co/DTtJ9feFOI | #WMDarts R2 pic.twitter.com/swPtamgHMU