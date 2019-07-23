Zweedse hartsvriendinnen willen uiterlijk eeneiige tweeling worden Tom Tates

23 juli 2019

10u54 1 Bizar Julia Bergman en Sofia Hagenlöv, twee 20-jarige hartsvriendinnen uit Zweden, hebben één ultiem levensdoel: zoveel mogelijk op elkaar lijken. En daar hebben de vrouwen veel voor over. Julia en Sofia lieten hun blonde haren zwart verven en ondergingen de afgelopen jaren meerdere cosmetische ingrepen waaronder injecties met botox en fillers. "Onze missie is uiteindelijk een eeneiige tweeling te worden.”

Hun verwoede pogingen om als twee druppels water op elkaar te lijken, beginnen inmiddels internationaal op te vallen. De vriendinnen worden nu al regelmatig door elkaar gehaald en daar zijn ze erg blij mee. “Het hoogste doel is om ooit identieke barbies te zijn”, vertellen ze voor de camera. “We zijn al jaren verslingerd aan onze looks.”



Julia en Sofia kennen elkaar al vanaf de basisschool. Toen ze 10 jaar oud waren, belden ze elkaar 's ochtends vroeg op om er zeker van te zijn dat ze dezelfde kleding aan zouden trekken. “We zijn genetisch natuurlijk geen zussen, maar wel in ons hart”, legt Julia uit op YouTube. In hun woonplaats Stockholm krijgen ze vaak kritiek. “We zijn niet meer blond en voldoen dus niet meer aan het imago dat Zweedse vrouwen hebben: blond.” Veel trekken ze zich er niet van aan. “Matchende looks. Dat is onze missie, niet die van anderen.”

“Onze ouders vinden dat geen goed idee”

De jonge vrouwen hebben vooralsnog alleen fillers en botox in hun gezicht aan laten brengen. Schoonheidsoperaties zijn vooralsnog niet aan de orde, verzekeren Julia en Sofia. “Onze ouders vinden dat geen goed idee. Maar misschien dat we ooit onder het mes gaan.”



Ze zijn sinds 6 jaar gemiddeld zes dagen in de week in de fitness te vinden. Sofia: “Want we willen ook fysiek op elkaar lijken.” Dat laatste is volgens haar nog niet helemaal gelukt. “We dragen matchende outfits, maar hebben nog steeds een ander figuur. Zo zijn onze heupen en borsten anders. Maar het gaat de goede kant op! Steeds vaker is er sprake van verwarring.”

Volgens Julia en Sofia, zo vertellen ze op YouTube aan Barcroft TV en aan de Britse tabloid The Sun, waren ze ooit ‘verlegen blonde meisjes’. “Nu zijn we ijzersterke brunettes die de hele wereld aankunnen.” Het illustere duo heeft concrete plannen om op termijn naar de Verenigde Staten te verkassen. Daar willen ze, met als ‘uithangbord’ hun uiterlijk, een eigen fitness openen en een sportkledinglijn op de markt brengen.

