Ze zijn 75 cm lang: schoenmaker ontwerpt speciale social distancing-schoenen Jedidja Tack

08 juni 2020

14u58 0 Bizar De Roemeense schoenmaker Grigore Lup heeft dé oplossing gevonden om social distancing op een efficiënte manier toe te passen in het dagelijkse leven. Opdat we niet zouden vergeten om voldoende afstand te bewaren, heeft hij bijzondere schoenen ontworpen van maar liefst 75 cm lang.

Lup (55) heeft met zijn 39 jaar professionele ervaring de gigaschoenen bedacht in een poging om zijn kleine handelszaak te redden ten tijde van Covid-19. Elk paar schoenen is handgemaakt en van het beste natuurlijke leer. Nadat zijn initiatief door de lokale media werd opgevangen, ontving Lup opdrachten van over de hele wereld. De meeste klanten geven toe dat ze zijn creaties op straat of bij speciale gelegenheden willen dragen. De schoenen kosten 500 Roemeense Leu, omgerekend is dat 103 euro.

De large modellen zijn ongetwijfeld zeer doeltreffend, tenminste, als je gesprekspartner dezelfde schoensmaak heeft als jij. Want alleen dan houd je exact anderhalve meter afstand van elkaar.



