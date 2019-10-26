Vechtpartij tussen Russische influencer en de plastisch chirurg die haar behandelde mvdb

26 oktober 2019

13u39 0 Bizar Een lipbehandeling is uitgedraaid op een handgemeen tussen een Russische influencer en de vrouwelijke plastisch chirurg die haar behandelde.

Valentina Sidorova zegt dat dokter Olesya Sokolan haar te lijf ging nadat ze haar was beginnen te filmen. Ze liep naar eigen zeggen een hersenschudding, een gebroken neus en een hoofdwonde op. De chirurg (34) draait de aantijgingen om en zegt aangevallen te zijn door de internetcelebrity. Ook zij zou door geduw en getrek zijn ten val gekomen, met eveneens een hersenschudding tot gevolg.



De chirurg zou volgens Sidorova de bedoeling hebben gehad om haar te injecteren met een onbekende substantie. De arts wou niet kwijt om welk middel het ging, wat uiteindelijk ertoe leidde dat de celebrity het verzoek kreeg om de praktijk te verlaten.



De bekende Russische haalde haar telefoon boven en begon te filmen, wat ontaardde in een scheld- en vechtpartij. De chirurg nam de smartphone af en zou verschillende keren met het toestel hebben uitgehaald. Twee praktijkmedewerksters moesten tussenbeide komen. Sidorova kreeg haar telefoon terug. De bebloede influencer nam later vanuit een Moskous ziekenhuis een filmpje op waarin ze de chirurg van de agressie beschuldigde. De Russische politie heeft tot nu toe noch Sidorova, noch dokter Sokolan opgepakt.