Trump stapt Air Force One op met 'toiletpapier' aan zijn schoen
As if this entire presidency couldn’t be more bizarre... link
Today, Trump boarded Air Force One with toilet paper stuck to his shoe. pic.twitter.com/Wg8D6AeP1Q
De reacties op Twitter waren meteen niet mals. "Dat is ook niet zo gek, aangezien hij een stuk stront is", klonk het onder andere. Anderen kwamen dan weer niet bij van het lachen.
Sommigen zien in het beeld het bewijs dat Trump zelfs door zijn eigen medewerkers niet meer gerespecteerd wordt, omdat niemand de president even gewezen zou hebben op het papiertje onder zijn schoen.
In a "presidency" so full of negative precedence, this is truly one for the books. I don't think I've ever seen this happen to any other "head" of state. With all those people around him 24/7, no one tried to save him this embarrassment. Speaks volumes of the truth in the WH. link
This says more clearly than anything that his own circle is nothing but a nest of vipers & that no one respects him. link
A friend
Colleague
Loyal employee
Someone w/an ounce of decency would stop the "POTUS*" & make sure they're good to go for public viewing.
Not in this group.
SMDH.
