Trump stapt Air Force One op met 'toiletpapier' aan zijn schoen

    • IB
  • Bron: Twitter
De president loopt de trap op met een stuk toiletpapier onder zijn linkerschoen. Pas wanneer hij de drempel overgaat, laat het los.
Bizar "Kan het presidentschap van Trump nog bizarder?" Trump werd vandaag op video vastgelegd terwijl hij de vliegtuigtrap besteeg om de Air Force One te betreden. Daar is niets vreemds aan, maar wat iedereen onmiddellijk opviel is dat de president een stuk toilet(?)papier aan zijn schoen had hangen. 

De reacties op Twitter waren meteen niet mals. "Dat is ook niet zo gek, aangezien hij een stuk stront is", klonk het onder andere. Anderen kwamen dan weer niet bij van het lachen.

Sommigen zien in het beeld het bewijs dat Trump zelfs door zijn eigen medewerkers niet meer gerespecteerd wordt, omdat niemand de president even gewezen zou hebben op het papiertje onder zijn schoen.

