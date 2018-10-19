Transformatieartiest laat gezicht verbouwen na kritiek op eigen uiterlijk Tom Tates

19 oktober 2018

07u14 1 Bizar Madonna, Adele, Cameron Diaz, Zayn van One Direction,... Noem een ster en Elliot Joseph Rentz (24) kan dankzij de wondere wereld van make-up perfect zijn of haar gedaante aannemen. Eergisteren liet de bekende transformatiekunstenaar bij een plastisch chirurg echter zijn eigen gezicht ingrijpend verbouwen. Reden? Hij kreeg de afgelopen jaren van zijn volgers op sociale media zó veel kritiek op zijn uiterlijk dat hij depressief werd van zijn onbewerkt spiegelbeeld.

Alexis Stone -dat is zijn artiestennaam- worstelt met zijn natuurlijk gelaat. “Vooraleer ik begon met mijn transformaties was ik er ook al niet echt blij mee. Dat is trouwens ook de reden waarom ik begonnen ben met mezelf te veranderen in wereldberoemde sterren: dan ben ik tenminste onherkenbaar. Daar krijg ik veel positieve reacties op, maar over mijn eigen gezicht wordt meestal niets aardigs gezegd.” Op Instagram heeft de make-upartiest ruim 732.000 volgers, via zijn filmkanaal op YouTube komen er nog eens 20.400 bij.



Rentz kreeg door alle kritiek geestelijke problemen. Hij ging te rade bij een psycholoog, maar dat volstond niet. Enkel een drastische verandering van zijn uiterlijk kon nog redding brengen. “Ik heb absoluut geen band met wat ik op beeldschermen terugzie van mezelf. Ik wil een nieuwe basislook en een toekomst zonder tranen.”

“Freak”

In een uitgebreid YouTube-filmpje benadrukt hij dat de zelfkritiek ontstaan is door alle kwaadsprekerij op sociale media. “Ik zou een complete gek zijn. Lelijk ook, een freak. Het doet iets met je als mensen zoiets blijven zeggen.” Daarom besloot hij het geld dat hij verdient met zijn transformatiefilmpjes te gebruiken voor een schoonheidsoperatie. “Want ik wil mezelf en eigenlijk mijn hele leven liften.”

Wat Rentz allemaal liet uitvoeren? Zelf ontworpen implantaten werden op zijn jukbeenderen en in zijn wangen gemonteerd. Daarnaast liet hij zijn neus corrigeren, implantaten onder zijn ogen en op zijn kin zetten en zijn bovenste oogleden liften.

“Lastig om dokter te vinden”

De man zal nu zeker twee maanden uit roulatie zijn. “Het was lastig om een dokter te vinden die dit allemaal met me wilde doen. De arts in kwestie wil absoluut niet dat ik zijn naam noem. Wat ik liet uitvoeren, is echter wel honderd procent mijn eigen keuze.”

Na zijn herstel pakt Rentz de draad van zijn wereldberoemde transformaties weer op. Hij wil wel vaker zijn echte gezicht laten zien op sociale media. Wat als hij dan nog steeds kritiek zal krijgen? “Geeft niet, dan zal ik tenminste eindelijk tevreden zijn met mezelf.”