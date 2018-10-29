Trainer van Darren (254 kg) verspreidt flyers in afhaalrestaurants: “Verboden deze man te bedienen” mvdb

Een extreem obese twintiger (27) is vastbesloten om af te vallen en kan een jaar lang gratis werken met de beste personal trainer van Groot-Brittannië. Diens eerste maatregel is meteen drastisch: afhaalrestaurants waar Darren McClintock -bijgenaamd Dibsy- vaste klant is, hebben zijn foto gekregen met de dringende oproep hem voortaan de toegang te ontzeggen.

“Red Dipsy: obesitas maakt hem doodziek, verboden deze man te bedienen”, luidt de bijhorende boodschap op de flyer. Personal trainer Mike Hind ging de strooibriefjes zelf afleveren bij vele afhaalzaken in de Engelse stad Middlesbrough. De sportprofessional werd vorig jaar in het Verenigd Koninkrijk verkozen tot beste persoonlijke trainer. Zijn telefoon stond vervolgens roodgloeiend, maar die duizenden extra aanvragen laat hij schieten om Darren intensief te begeleiden. Hind koos voor hem nadat hij Darren had gezien in zijn fitnesscentrum in Middlesbrough. En de begeleiding is gratis: de trainer kiest elk jaar een enkeling uit die niet hoeft te betalen voor zijn diensten. Dit jaar is Darren de gelukkige.



De zwaarlijvige twintiger belandde eerder dit jaar in het ziekenhuis met hartproblemen. Zijn artsen gaven hem het dringende advies om te diëten en gezonder te gaan leven. Zoniet zou dit op korte termijn tot zijn dood kunnen leiden.

Parmo

De man is verzot op de caloriebom parmo, een specialiteit in het noordoosten van Engeland. Het gaat om een soort schnitzel overgoten met bechamelsaus en cheddarkaas. Bij vele afhaalrestaurants in de stad staat parmo op het menu. Maar het is Darren menens. Door de intensieve begeleiding van Hind, naast fitnesstrainer ook voedingsadviseur, is Darrens dagelijks aantal calorieën geslonken tot 3.500 per dag. Een wereld van verschil met de voorgaande jaren. De twintiger zat toen dagelijks aan 11.000 (!) calorieën. Komt nog bij dat hij door intensief te bewegen nu 2.000 calorieën per dag verbrandt. Bij het sporten komt wel wat improvisatie aan te pas, daar de meeste gymtoestellen te klein zijn voor Darren.

Hind geeft zichzelf een jaar de tijd om Darren op een respectabel gewicht te krijgen. Darren is inmiddels na 19 dagen al 20 kilo kwijt, zo is te zien op Instagram.