Tot het gaatje: man met meeste piercings in gezicht wil eigen record breken Tom Tates

21 februari 2019

14u43

Bron: AD.nl 0 Bizar Het Guinness World Records Book - een jaarlijkse publicatie van al dan niet opmerkelijke wereldrecords - heeft nieuwe foto's vrijgegeven van Axel Rosales: een jonge Argentijn die minstens 280 piercings in zijn gezicht heeft. De man is van plan zijn eigen record te breken met nog meer lichaamsversieringen in zijn gelaat.

Rosales werd in 2012 voor de eerste keer vermeld in het Guinness World Records Book. Toen de organisatie hem in dat jaar ging controleren, had de man iets minder dan het ronde getal 280 piercings in zijn gezicht zitten. Daarop besloot hij, onder het toeziend oog van controleurs, er nog een paar bij te laten zetten. Inmiddels zou hij al meer dan driehonderd stalen en kunststof-piercings in zijn gezicht hebben. Het recordboek wil hem binnenkort checken voor een nieuwe telling.

De actuele foto's van Rosales’ gezicht hebben gezorgd voor een stortvloed reacties. Sommigen vinden de extreme overdaad aan piercings mooi, maar het merendeel oordeelt minder positief op sociale media. “Afschuwelijk”, stelt iemand vast. Een ander: “Hoe wast deze man in vredesnaam zijn gezicht?” Of: “Een duidelijk geval van moedwillige lichaamsverminking.”

