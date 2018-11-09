Te uitdagend? Blogster mag met deze outfit het Louvre niet in Sven Van Malderen

Bron: News.com.au 0 Bizar Een Australische blogster mocht naar eigen zeggen het Louvre in Parijs niet bezoeken omdat haar outfit te uitdagend was. En daar is ze zelf absoluut niet over te spreken. “Dit was duidelijk een persoonlijke afrekening”, klonk het op haar Instagram Stories.

Een bewaker hield Newsha Syeah al tegen nog voor ze het museum kon binnenstappen. Reden: haar toch wel (te?) diep uitgesneden jurk. “Met vreselijke handgebaren en gezichtsuitdrukkingen maakte hij zijn mening duidelijk. Ik moest mezelf meer bedekken, want zo zou ik er nooit inkomen. Hij schold me de huid vol, zijn ogen spuwden haat.”

“Ik was er het hart van in. Zo’n archaïsche regel gold toch niet meer in het Louvre, dacht ik. Maar blijkbaar heb ik me vergist.”

“Vroeger heb ik nochtans in een gelijkaardige outfit dat museum bezocht. En toen was er helemaal geen probleem. Dit was dus een persoonlijke afrekening.”

Op de website van het Louvre staan de kledijvoorschriften duidelijk uitgelegd: geen bikini’s of zwembroeken, geen blote voeten, geen bloot bovenlijf en natuurlijk ook niet naakt. In principe zou Newsha dus binnen de regels vallen.

Maar of het gepast is? Daarover lopen de meningen flink uiteen. Haar 234.000 volgers waren er natuurlijk als de kippen bij om haar te verdedigen. “Jammer dat je dat moest meemaken. Je outfit is prachtig”, klonk het onder meer. Of nog: “We leven in de 21ste eeuw. En toch zijn er mensen die zich nog druk maken over een simpel kledingstuk. Ik kan daar niet bij.”

Anderzijds kreeg de jongedame ook een pak kritiek te slikken. “Waarom zou je zoiets in godsnaam in een museum dragen? Ik zou je ook tegengehouden hebben. Wees toch een beetje respectvol. Ik heb het helemaal gehad met zogenaamde ‘influencers’ die denken dat ze alles mogen om in de aandacht te komen”, luidde de teneur daar.

Newsha liet het voorval niet aan haar hart komen. “Parijs is zo mooi dat je uiteindelijk toch niet lang kwaad kan blijven. Kunst respecteer je met je ziel, daar heeft kledij niets mee te maken. Het vrouwelijke lichaam wordt in kunst zo vaak in de verf gezet, dan is het belachelijk om als werknemer zo over de rooie te gaan. Gelukkig waren we in het Musée d’Orsay wel meer dan welkom.”