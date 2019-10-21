Sue (44) zwanger van 22ste kind: “We hadden nochtans gezworen dat we zouden stoppen” Sven Van Malderen

21 oktober 2019

12u07

Bron: Daily Mail 2 Bizar Baby nummer 22! De vruchtbaarste familie van Groot-Brittannië doet er doodleuk nóg eentje bij. Nochtans hadden Sue Radford (44) en haar echtgenoot Noel (48) vorig jaar gezworen dat het bij 21 kinderen zou blijven. Opvallend detail: na het negende kind liet de man zich steriliseren, maar die ingreep werd duidelijk opnieuw ongedaan gemaakt.

Het koppel uit het Britse kuststadje Morecambe maakte het heuglijke nieuws bekend in een YouTubevideo. “Ik ben vijftien weken zwanger, het geslacht van de baby zullen we binnenkort weten. De grote vraag blijft natuurlijk of we met elf zonen en elf dochters zullen eindigen. Ik heb alvast een voorgevoel dat het een jongen wordt. De bevalling is voorzien voor april.”

Sue was zeven jaar oud toen ze de liefde van haar leven tegen het lijf liep. Op veertienjarige leeftijd volgde er al een eerste kind. Ondanks de jonge leeftijd besloten ze het kleintje te houden. Zelf waren ze bij hun geboorte opgegeven voor adoptie en dat leed wilden ze Chris besparen.

Toen Sue 17 jaar was, volgden er twee nieuwe mijlpalen: ze trouwde met Noel én beviel van haar tweede kind, Sophie.

Kinderbijslag: 200 euro per week

Het kroostrijke gezin woont nu in een groot Victoriaans huis dat vroeger dienst deed als verzorgingstehuis. Er zijn tien slaapkamers aanwezig. Het stel gaat er prat op nooit van het systeem geprofiteerd te hebben. Via de kinderbijslag krijgen ze bijvoorbeeld slechts 200 euro per week. Om uit de kosten te raken, werken ze bijzonder hard. Tegenwoordig runnen ze samen met hun koters een bakkerij.

Dat het leven ten huize Radford prettig gestoord is, bewijzen de cijfers: het weekbudget voor eten bedraagt zowat 400 euro. Dagelijks jaagt het gezin er drie grote dozen cornflakes, drie liter fruitsap en negen liter melk door. Voor een verjaardag van een van de kinderen wordt iets meer dan honderd euro opzij gelegd. Een avondje in een fastfoodrestaurant kost al gauw 175 euro.

“We gaan ook graag naar de bioscoop. Dat is een handig tijdverdrijf wanneer het regent en de kinderen zich vervelen. Maar een ticket kost tegenwoordig ook al 11,5 euro per persoon, reken dus maar uit”, stelt Sue.

“Enige luxe is reizen”

Een dag begint voor Sue al om 6.30 uur en eindigt om 23 uur. Noel is zelfs van 5 uur wakker om brood te bakken, vaak werkt hij elf uur aan een stuk. Het ontbijt gebeurt in twee shiften. Een ‘wasje’ insteken doet Sue negen tot twaalf keer per dag.

Ondanks de stevige rekeningen is er nog geld genoeg over om elk jaar op vakantie te gaan. Dit jaar zijn ze al naar Florida geweest, hun volgende bestemming zou Nederland moeten worden. “Maar dat is onze enige luxe, we roken of drinken bijvoorbeeld niet”, aldus Sue. “Ik vind het wel belangrijk dat onze kinderen ons zien werken.”

“Natuurlijk denkt iedereen dat we extra geld toegeschoven krijgen van de overheid, maar dat is niet zo: er zijn veel grote families die perfect kunnen instaan voor hun eigen behoeften. We willen ook niet profiteren van groepskortingen, dat zou oneerlijk zijn. Kortingsacties op internet houden we wel in de gaten.”

“De leukste dagen beleven we als we naar het strand trekken, gaan picknicken of gewoon wandelen met de kinderen. Die activiteiten zijn gelukkig wel gratis.”

Zoontje verloren

Toch liep niet alles even goed bij de Radfords. Het stel verloor in 2014 zoontje Alfie na 23 weken zwangerschap. Dat hakte er stevig in, erkende Sue. Als eerbetoon kreeg de dochter die volgde Alphia als tweede naam.

“Een kind verliezen verandert je als persoon, ik zal nooit meer dezelfde zijn als voor die periode. Ik leer mezelf nu om een lach op mijn gezicht te toveren, ook in periodes waarin ik daar helemaal niet voor in de stemming ben”, besluit Sue.

Tot slot krijgt u hier alle namen en leeftijden nog eens netjes op een rijtje: Chris (30), Sophie (25), Chloe (24), Jack (22), Daniel (20), Luke (19), Millie (18), Katie (16), James (16), Ellie (14), Aimee (13), Josh (12), Max (10), Tillie (9), Oscar (7), Casper (6), Hallie Alphia (4), Phoebe (3), Archie (2) en Bonnie Raye (elf maanden). Enkel de twee oudsten zijn intussen de deur uit. Sophie heeft op haar beurt al drie kinderen op de wereld gezet.