Strand in Californië overspoeld door duizenden ‘penisvissen’ SVM

13 december 2019

13u11

Bron: BBC/Bay Nature 189 Bizar Geef toe, een alledaags beeld is het niet: een strand in Californië is overspoeld door duizenden lepelwormen met de wetenschappelijk e naam Urechis unicinctus. In de volksmond staan ze beter bekend als ‘penisvissen’.

De gelijkenis is dan ook wel zeer opvallend. De wormen in kwestie houden zich meestal schuil onder water, diep genesteld in modder of zand. Door een hevige storm zijn ze nu aan de oppervlakte gekomen op Drakes Beach, een verlaten strand op zo’n vijftig kilometer van San Francisco.

“Ik heb al de wildste theorieën van strandgangers gehoord”, vertelt bioloog Ivan Parr. “Sommigen dachten zelfs dat er een schip met braadworsten vergaan was.”

Maar dat is dus voor alle duidelijkheid niet het geval. “Dit voorbeeld toont aan dat het geen wijze beslissing is om een woning op zand te bouwen”, stelt Parr. “Hevige stormen kunnen het intergetijdengebied (de zone die boven water blijft bij laagtij en onder water staat bij hoogtij; nvdr) helemaal omwoelen. Wat normaal verborgen zit, blijft dan achter op het strand.”

De lepelworm kan tot 25 jaar oud worden en gebruikt een slurf om te eten en zich voort te bewegen. De soort is verzot op bacteriën, plankton en andere kleine partikels. De vreemde wezens werden tot nu toe vooral opgemerkt in Californië, denk maar aan plaatsen als Pajaro Dunes, Moss Landing, Bodega Bay en Pillar Point Harbor.

‘Penisvissen’ bestaan naar schatting al zo’n 300 miljoen jaar. Naast otters, platvissen, roggen, haaien en meeuwen vormt ook... de mens een bedreiging voor hen. In Zuid-Korea worden ze verorberd als ware delicatesse.