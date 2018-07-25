Soldaat Britse Queen's Guard duwt toeriste hardhandig opzij

    • IB
  • Bron: New Zealand Herald, Daily Mail
Leden van de Queen's Guard aan Windsor Castle bij het bezoek van de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump aan de Britse koningin Elizabeth.
Photo News Leden van de Queen's Guard aan Windsor Castle bij het bezoek van de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump aan de Britse koningin Elizabeth.
Bizar Op sociale media doet een filmpje de ronde waarop een soldaat van de Queen's Guard, dat de Britse koninklijke residenties beschermt, een Chinese toeriste die aan de verkeerde kant van het touw in het looppad van de soldaat staat, ruw aan de kant duwt. Het incident vond plaats aan Windsor Castle, het favoriete weekendverblijf van koningin Elizabeth.

Normaal gesproken waarschuwen de soldaten van de Queen's Guard altijd eerst mensen die in hun weg staan door te roepen 'Make way for the Queen's Guard', maar dat deed deze man duidelijk niet.

Lees ook

In plaats daarvan geeft hij de vrouw een flinke duw, waardoor ze bijna voorover op de grond valt. Ze kan zich nog net staande houden en opzij gaan staan voor de soldaat haar passeert.

In een verklaring laat het ministerie van Defensie weten dat "de Household Division trots is om Hare Majesteit te mogen beschermen en vereerd is dat mensen van over de hele wereld naar de ceremonie komen kijken. Maar de touwen zijn er om zowel het publiek als onze soldaten te beschermen. Blijf er dus achter staan."

De Queen's Guard bestaat uit getrainde soldaten die nog steeds in legerdienst zijn. De traditie gaat meer dan 350 jaar terug: sinds koning Charles II de troon betrad na de Restoratie-periode in 1660.

De Queen's Guard zijn gestationeerd aan Buckingham Palace, St James's Palace, Windsor Castle en Holyrood House in Schotland, net als aan de Tower of London en Edinburgh Castle. 

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen