Soldaat Britse Queen's Guard duwt toeriste hardhandig opzij
Normaal gesproken waarschuwen de soldaten van de Queen's Guard altijd eerst mensen die in hun weg staan door te roepen 'Make way for the Queen's Guard', maar dat deed deze man duidelijk niet.
In plaats daarvan geeft hij de vrouw een flinke duw, waardoor ze bijna voorover op de grond valt. Ze kan zich nog net staande houden en opzij gaan staan voor de soldaat haar passeert.
Stupid tourists, the rope is there for a reason. Make way for the queens guard! pic.twitter.com/IUAA3bChPh link
In een verklaring laat het ministerie van Defensie weten dat "de Household Division trots is om Hare Majesteit te mogen beschermen en vereerd is dat mensen van over de hele wereld naar de ceremonie komen kijken. Maar de touwen zijn er om zowel het publiek als onze soldaten te beschermen. Blijf er dus achter staan."
De Queen's Guard bestaat uit getrainde soldaten die nog steeds in legerdienst zijn. De traditie gaat meer dan 350 jaar terug: sinds koning Charles II de troon betrad na de Restoratie-periode in 1660.
De Queen's Guard zijn gestationeerd aan Buckingham Palace, St James's Palace, Windsor Castle en Holyrood House in Schotland, net als aan de Tower of London en Edinburgh Castle.
Didn’t hear a shout of ‘make way for the Queens Guard’ but then again the rope is there for a reason and that is understood as a ‘do not cross’ all over the world. They are not toy soldiers and should be given the utmost respect. If you break the rules, you get what’s coming. link
By Law this is what they are meant to do it was on LBC nothing is allowed to block their march. So if police get involved this women could get in real trouble for blocking queens guard which they don’t play around with link
Reacties