Populaire veganiste valt van haar sokkel nadat ze betrapt werd met bord vis: “Mijn gezondheid stond op het spel” Sven Van Malderen

22 maart 2019

00u44

Bron: Buzzfeed/Daily Mail 0 Bizar Bijna 500.000 abonnees op YouTube, maar liefst 1,3 miljoen volgers op Instagram: Rawvana heeft in zes jaar tijd een heuse fanbasis uitgebouwd als gezicht van het veganisme. Toen de 29-jarige vrouw echter betrapt werd met een bord vis voor haar neus gingen de poppen aan het dansen. Ze viel hard van haar sokkel, sommige fans noemden haar zelfs een “ziekelijke bedriegster”. In een filmpje van maar liefst 33 minuten geeft Rawvana nu toe dat ze sinds twee maanden gestopt is met de strikte levensstijl. Niet uit vrije wil, maar om gezondheidsredenen.

Rawvana -haar echte naam luidt Yovana Mendoza Ayres- gaf in haar video’s volop tips voor rauwe veganisten. Ze toonde ook met plezier de impact van haar streng dieet op haar lichaam.

Toen een andere vlogster haar een kleine week geleden onverwacht in beeld bracht, zat Rawvana... vis te eten. Ze zat duidelijk verveeld met de situatie en probeerde de inhoud van het bord zelfs nog af te schermen. Maar het kwaad was geschied.

“25 dagen overleefd op water”

De fans pikten het ‘verraad’ niet, temeer omdat Rawvana gretig reclame maakt voor haar lievelingsproducten. Als influencer verdient ze er met andere woorden nog een stevige duit aan.

Om de schade zo veel mogelijk te beperken, komt Rawvana nu met een filmpje op de proppen. Daarin vertelt ze dat ze sinds twee maanden vis en eieren beginnen eten is.

“Ik ben zes jaar lang strikte veganiste gebleven”, zweert de vrouw. “In 2014 was er een periode waarin ik gedurende 25 dagen enkel en alleen overleefd heb op water. Mijn maandstonden zijn daarop twee jaar lang weggebleven, toen dacht ik dat ik goed bezig was. Maar intussen weet ik beter.”

Menopauze

Rawvana kreeg van dokters te horen dat haar hormonen in de war gebracht waren. Haar lichaam was zich naar verluidt zelfs al aan het voorbereiden op de menopauze. “Fysiek voelde ik me goed, maar de medische testen vertelden een andere waarheid.”

Rawvana begon meer vetten te eten en haar eten soms te koken. Na twee maanden keerden de maandstonden terug, maar ze bleven onregelmatig.

Twee jaar geleden ging het van kwaad naar erger. Rawvana moest van de dokters eieren eten, anders stevende ze recht op bloedarmoede af. Daarnaast kreeg ze ook af te rekenen met een vaginale schimmelinfectie en een bacteriële overgroei in de darmen. Toch bleef ze al die tijd trouw aan haar overtuiging.

“Ik wil baby’s op de wereld zetten”

Twee maanden geleden ging Rawvana dan toch overstag, al blijft de ‘zonde’ nog bescheiden met enkel vis en eieren. “Ik werd wanhopig, ik moest een oplossing vinden voor mijn gezondheid. Toen ben ik toch beginnen overwegen om dierlijke producten te consumeren. Ik vond dat verschrikkelijk, want dat soort eten heb ik altijd als vergif beschouwd.”

“Ik wil ook baby’s op de wereld zetten, dan moet ik er eerst voor zorgen dat ik zelf gezond ben”, luidt haar uitleg.

“Geld verdienen op de kap van veganisten”

De fans blijven zich echter bedrogen voelen omdat ze daar de voorbije maanden in haar video’s niets over zei. “Geld verdienen op de kap van veganisten om dan dierlijke producten te kopen. Ziekelijk noem ik dat”, klinkt het zelfs. En wat dacht u van de reacties op haar ‘excuusvideo’? Tegenover 3.900 ‘YouTube-likes’ staan er maar liefst 13.000 duimpjes omlaag.

“Ik was heus wel van plan om open kaart te spelen, maar dan op mijn tempo”, reageert Rawvana. “Ik geloof nog steeds in de heilzame kracht van (rauw) veganisme, ik heb er zelfs mijn rook- en alcoholverslaving mee overwonnen. Dit was een noodsituatie, maar ooit hoop ik weer de draad van mijn vertrouwd dieet te kunnen oppikken.”